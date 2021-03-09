I've been seeing this ad on Facebook pop up for a few weeks now for a new ISP called Vipernet, anyone know anything about them?
Going off their website I've got a feeling its a 1 person operation, hand-drawn logo as well as a site made on WIX.
https://www.thenetworkers.co.nz/members/vipernet-alan-beattie
They'll just be reselling another ISP.
"Owner A former Spark and Chorus employee. Alan knows what he's on about when it comes to Broadband."
I'm not seeing any listing for "Viper Net" for the New Zealand Internet Exchange or PeeringDB search:
https://www.peeringdb.com/ix/977
nor on the Commerce Commission "non retail" register:
https://comcom.govt.nz/regulated-industries/telecommunications/what-are-my-obligations-as-a-new-telecommunications-provider
Somebody else reselling a wholesale service thinking they'll get rich making $5 per customer per month?
cokemaster: Wait what? I won’t be able get that Bentley with only 50 customers???
Way to kill dreams, @sbiddle
And the rest. I would advise anyone seeking to start a new ISP - and there are a constant flow of hopefuls now - to not use the wholesale path. Either setup properly or start a taco stand instead.
On a Facebook post (under one of their Facebook Adverts), I saw that they said they use Vocus' network. (Presumbaly it is just a white-label reselling of Vocus' products?).
I got in touch myself via their website to specifically ask if they use CGNAT, and they don't. I also checked if they do Static IP, which they do, as a $10 a month option.
Would be interesting to find out how much of the support is done personally by Alan (certainly my website reply was from Alan), and how much is done by some team (maybe from Vocus?). If Alan is a nice bloke, then it might be a refreshing way to do business! :)
I highly doubt Vocus offer consumer level support for a one man band ISP - it will all go through Alan and anyone else he has hired personally.
