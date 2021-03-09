Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNew ISP - Vipernet
DjShadow

3831 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#282742 9-Mar-2021 12:51
Send private message

I've been seeing this ad on Facebook pop up for a few weeks now for a new ISP called Vipernet, anyone know anything about them?

 

Going off their website I've got a feeling its a 1 person operation, hand-drawn logo as well as a site made on WIX.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11912 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670456 9-Mar-2021 13:10
Send private message

https://www.thenetworkers.co.nz/members/vipernet-alan-beattie

 

They'll just be reselling another ISP.

 

"Owner A former Spark and Chorus employee. Alan knows what he's on about when it comes to Broadband."

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

Website - Photo Gallery

 

 

MichaelNZ
1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2692754 14-Apr-2021 15:47
Send private message

I'm not seeing any listing for "Viper Net" for the New Zealand Internet Exchange or PeeringDB search:

 

https://www.peeringdb.com/ix/977

 

nor on the Commerce Commission "non retail" register:

 

https://comcom.govt.nz/regulated-industries/telecommunications/what-are-my-obligations-as-a-new-telecommunications-provider




ITS Internet Services | (06) 374 0880 | ASN 24511

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693009 15-Apr-2021 08:00
Send private message

Somebody else reselling a wholesale service thinking they'll get rich making $5 per customer per month?

 

 



cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693039 15-Apr-2021 09:20
Send private message

Wait what? I won’t be able get that Bentley with only 50 customers???

Way to kill dreams, @sbiddle




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

MichaelNZ
1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2693047 15-Apr-2021 09:36
Send private message

cokemaster: Wait what? I won’t be able get that Bentley with only 50 customers???

Way to kill dreams, @sbiddle

 

And the rest. I would advise anyone seeking to start a new ISP - and there are a constant flow of hopefuls now - to not use the wholesale path. Either setup properly or start a taco stand instead.




ITS Internet Services | (06) 374 0880 | ASN 24511

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2693075 15-Apr-2021 10:19
Send private message

There are places using a wholesaler makes sense. Managed service providers who just want the value add of being a one stop shop for example. But yea, the margins are almost at the point where the broadband circuit is a loss leader to get the high value products over the line.

miked
205 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2707589 14-May-2021 15:30
Send private message

On a Facebook post (under one of their Facebook Adverts), I saw that they said they use Vocus' network. (Presumbaly it is just a white-label reselling of Vocus' products?).

 

I got in touch myself via their website to specifically ask if they use CGNAT, and they don't. I also checked if they do Static IP, which they do, as a $10 a month option.

 

Would be interesting to find out how much of the support is done personally by Alan (certainly my website reply was from Alan), and how much is done by some team (maybe from Vocus?). If Alan is a nice bloke, then it might be a refreshing way to do business! :)

 

Mike



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11912 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2707774 15-May-2021 09:09
Send private message

I highly doubt Vocus offer consumer level support for a one man band ISP - it will all go through Alan and anyone else he has hired personally.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

Website - Photo Gallery

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 