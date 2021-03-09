On a Facebook post (under one of their Facebook Adverts), I saw that they said they use Vocus' network. (Presumbaly it is just a white-label reselling of Vocus' products?).

I got in touch myself via their website to specifically ask if they use CGNAT, and they don't. I also checked if they do Static IP, which they do, as a $10 a month option.

Would be interesting to find out how much of the support is done personally by Alan (certainly my website reply was from Alan), and how much is done by some team (maybe from Vocus?). If Alan is a nice bloke, then it might be a refreshing way to do business! :)

Mike