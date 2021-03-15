Hey all,



We need to dig out a garden that runs up next to a set of stairs. The length / height of the garden is probably just over a story from street level. When fibre was installed here, a conduit was run from the footpath, through the garden to the front of the house and then along the front of the house for about 5 meters before it was drilled through brick to get inside the house. In order to do the garden and soil removal, we probably need to move the conduit and have the fibre lead run across a patio area. Once the work is done we would then probably look at running the lead under a wooden deck that is going to be built on top of the patio,



So the problem here is two fold:



1) Multiple visits to move / extend the fibre lead

2) While the garden work is going on, the conduit and lead would need to be in a pretty terrible location - exposed and in the way on the patio



When needing to do something like this, do you have to use Chorus? Or are there cheaper options out there?



One thing to note (and I may get some finger wagging for this comment) I moved out ONT myself about 6 months ago. I reran the fibre internally using the existing fibre cabling and the slack in the ONT to have it on an opposite wall about 5 meters down from where it was. I know all the risks in doing so and took a lot of precautions when doing the work. I made sure I covered the fibre tip within seconds of detaching from the ONT with a dust free cap, made sure no dust got anywhere near the cap while pulling it through the wall (by covering the cap with multiple plastic bags) and so on. So I’m not against getting someone in once to help plan out the cable location and do any splicing there and then (potentially with some extra cabling to allow for work needed when the deck in done). Then later on I can have another go to rerun the cable and if I stuff it up I just need to pay someone again.



Any advise would be appreciated - even if it is “you need to get Chorus around twice”.