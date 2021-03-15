Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Fibre cable move (twice)
JStew

#283848 15-Mar-2021 22:20
Hey all,

We need to dig out a garden that runs up next to a set of stairs. The length / height of the garden is probably just over a story from street level. When fibre was installed here, a conduit was run from the footpath, through the garden to the front of the house and then along the front of the house for about 5 meters before it was drilled through brick to get inside the house. In order to do the garden and soil removal, we probably need to move the conduit and have the fibre lead run across a patio area. Once the work is done we would then probably look at running the lead under a wooden deck that is going to be built on top of the patio,

So the problem here is two fold:

1) Multiple visits to move / extend the fibre lead
2) While the garden work is going on, the conduit and lead would need to be in a pretty terrible location - exposed and in the way on the patio

When needing to do something like this, do you have to use Chorus? Or are there cheaper options out there?

One thing to note (and I may get some finger wagging for this comment) I moved out ONT myself about 6 months ago. I reran the fibre internally using the existing fibre cabling and the slack in the ONT to have it on an opposite wall about 5 meters down from where it was. I know all the risks in doing so and took a lot of precautions when doing the work. I made sure I covered the fibre tip within seconds of detaching from the ONT with a dust free cap, made sure no dust got anywhere near the cap while pulling it through the wall (by covering the cap with multiple plastic bags) and so on. So I’m not against getting someone in once to help plan out the cable location and do any splicing there and then (potentially with some extra cabling to allow for work needed when the deck in done). Then later on I can have another go to rerun the cable and if I stuff it up I just need to pay someone again.

Any advise would be appreciated - even if it is “you need to get Chorus around twice”.

Zeon
  #2675198 15-Mar-2021 23:37
I was charged $200 I think from memory for an internal fibre move via my RSP (2 degrees). The guy refused to run the cable inside a wall/ceiling and just gave me the cable to run myself. He redid the termination in the ETP and on the ONT.

 

I get the feeling Chorus would charge more for this type of work, especially as the cable is before the ETP. They don't seem to like to join the cable before the ETP and run brand new cable.

 

I've said it before but will say it again - you may find it most cost effective to find a random "Chorus" van and the guy who is probably earning nothing through being a sub-contractor of a sub-contractor and offer them cash for whatever you need.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

sparkz25
  #2675223 16-Mar-2021 07:46
How deep is the conduit? I'm picking it's not the recommended 400mm deep that chorus requires but yet still cant install to their own requirements themselves due to the good old phrase "Its a Ruggedised Microduct" 

 

 

nztim
  #2675235 16-Mar-2021 08:32
sparkz25:

 

How deep is the conduit? I'm picking it's not the recommended 400mm deep that chorus requires but yet still cant install to their own requirements themselves due to the good old phrase "Its a Ruggedised Microduct" 

 

 

I have seen as low as 10cm



JStew

  #2675266 16-Mar-2021 08:53
nztim:

sparkz25:


How deep is the conduit? I'm picking it's not the recommended 400mm deep that chorus requires but yet still cant install to their own requirements themselves due to the good old phrase "Its a Ruggedised Microduct" 



I have seen as low as 10cm



It’s not buried at all, it’s just a PVC conduit that runs across the top of the soil / garden.

cyril7
  #2675316 16-Mar-2021 10:08
Being blown fibre having it re run is not a biggie, they hust pull the fibre back at the pit, cut the microduct and insert an extention as required, the joints are just with compression fittings, then either blow a new fibre in or blow back the existing assuming its long enough. This is one of the advantages of blown fibre, if it gets a spade through it you just replace a section, no need to dig it all up and replace, and blow new fibre back in.

 

Cyril

Bung
  #2675346 16-Mar-2021 10:52
It's not all microduct. Our install looked like microduct but it already had fibre in it. One end was terminated with a green plug and the install team left it for another guy to joint at the ETP.

cyril7
  #2675376 16-Mar-2021 11:16
Bung: It's not all microduct. Our install looked like microduct but it already had fibre in it. One end was terminated with a green plug and the install team left it for another guy to joint at the ETP.


Overhead? If so then that would be correct.

Cyril



Bung
  #2675380 16-Mar-2021 11:30
Underground but in a mixed area. The other side of the street is aerial.

