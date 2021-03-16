Last night I went for a drive and turned on the radio - unfortunately a Japanese import and we never replaced the original radio. The talkback radio show was about the cost of landline and if a landline is still even something you want.

Some people mentioned they moved to mobile-only, while others said they still need the landline for alarm or because their older relatives can't use a mobile.

Then someone mentioned cost. And things went downhill. The host doesn't understand VoIP and how it needs at least a broadband service (copper, fibre or cable) but couldn't realise the difference between broadband and phone service really. The "naked" bit didn't come into the conversation.

At some point the host even searched (it seems they have a computer just to search for things to fill time, so "critical thinking" doesn't enter the equation when answers are needed fast). He found a "Gold Card" deal from a telco for people over 65 who could get a "huge" 500 MB/month in that plan.

Someone called and asked if she could have the phone line through her computer because she pays too much for the copper line but her computer is also plugged into it. he host went into some thought process that ended up nowhere. He asked people to call if they knew the answer.

The person who called claimed to work for a telco and mentioned that with VoIP they could have monthly costs as low as $ 5 and could even have the old phone number on a mobile app - so I am guessing the caller wasn't working for the large telcos but someone like 2Talk. But before the caller could even explain how this would work the host cut him off saying it was time for the ads.

And nothing was resolved.

Talk about giving all the ideas to people but nothing to work with.