A colleague has an ASUS DSL-AC68U router with his current DSL internet set-up.

He has asked if this router can be retained if/when he goes to fibre.

From a quick look at the specs, the router is dual DSL/Fibre, with both Fibre WAN (RJ45) port and DSL (RJ11) port .... if after going to fibre he wants to retain his landline via VOiP, would the RJ11 port work for that??