Nova only allowing sign-up with Broadband?

#283901 18-Mar-2021 22:45
When did this happen?

  #2676781 18-Mar-2021 23:01
I noticed that this week too when going to cancel my standalone Nova Gas service, couldn't find standalone gas sign-up anywhere on the website

  #2676782 18-Mar-2021 23:03
Are they the first energy retailer to do this? To force you into abandoning the actual ISP companies if you want their energy services?

  #2676785 19-Mar-2021 00:08
Not just you:

 




  #2676800 19-Mar-2021 07:07
That’s disappointing, especially since there doesn’t appear to be any explanation of the change on the website. I’ve been with Nova (for gas) for a few years and have found them a good company to do deal with, typically straight-up, but I don’t think much of a sly shift like this.

 

As it happens, we got notice only yesterday of fairly significant price increases for gas (calculated as 17% on our latest bill) so I had planned at looking at (the scant few) alternative providers already.

  #2676809 19-Mar-2021 08:05
Just called Nova Energy this morning,

They have an automated message saying that the new policy is due to "current wholesale energy market conditions".

  #2676926 19-Mar-2021 09:38
I got notification of electricity pricing increasing (~7% based on last months bill) so went to the website to check out info and noticed that all plans were forced to include Broadband.

 

Went to Powerswitch and according to them Nova is still the cheapest for me (I'm in an unavailable grandfathered plan with better rates than current plans) so I guess i'm staying, but won't be if they try to force this on current users.




  #2676970 19-Mar-2021 09:41
I noticed this the other week, too, I'm with them for electricity and piped gas, and have been quite happy with them, however if they try and force their Broadband onto me, they will be getting dumped.



  #2677026 19-Mar-2021 10:06
If you use gas, it’s going to be increasingly hard to source gas. I speculate totally without justification that this is a reaction to the Govt’s soon-to-be plan to phase out gas supply.

  #2677035 19-Mar-2021 10:14
Wow, at least thats one less retailer for me to consider in a couple months when i go looking for power and gas.

  #2677037 19-Mar-2021 10:15
BlinkyBill:

 

If you use gas, it’s going to be increasingly hard to source gas. I speculate totally without justification that this is a reaction to the Govt’s soon-to-be plan to phase out gas supply.

 

 

Somewhat off topic, but saw an article in the Guardian about a company developing a microwave hot water heater (for water and central heating I think) which sounded quite good. Dun't help for cooking obviously, but just a (future) possibility.

 

btw have been with Nova for 14 years and any internet from them had better be voluntary.




  #2677042 19-Mar-2021 10:29
Nova? That would have to be some really cheap power to tempt to me to go with them, even as a bundle.

  #2677044 19-Mar-2021 10:29
Woah! glad i saw this.....

 

Family due to switch providers next month for a property settlement (arranged 2 months ago) and was going to the with Nova for gas/electricity.  Have just canceled that owing to the forced bundle.  They have no need for internet at site and Nova refused to accommodate.

 

This forum wins again for info, no one has contacted them about the new "bundles" from Nova.

  #2677093 19-Mar-2021 10:46
I tried a few addresses I have, one with a smart meter and the other without. Both came back with we can't supply broadband to your address.

 

Doesn't wash well! If all energy retailers did this, wonder what consumer would have to say on this?

  #2677097 19-Mar-2021 10:58
outdoorsnz:

 

I tried a few addresses I have, one with a smart meter and the other without. Both came back with we can't supply broadband to your address.

 

Doesn't wash well! If all energy retailers did this, wonder what consumer would have to say on this?

 

 

This might be premature, but I wonder if ComCom would have anything to say about this. Mandatory bundling certainly reduces competition in the retail energy market. Are there any existing or potential regulations which could prevent this?

  #2677101 19-Mar-2021 11:03
BlinkyBill:

 

If you use gas, it’s going to be increasingly hard to source gas. I speculate totally without justification that this is a reaction to the Govt’s soon-to-be plan to phase out gas supply.

 

 

 

 

The problem with this is that residential usage is only consuming ~3% of the overall supply and the 'shortage' is only caused by the current government stopping exploration permits. It's not like the gas is suddenly going to stop in 2030.

