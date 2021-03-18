When did this happen?
I noticed that this week too when going to cancel my standalone Nova Gas service, couldn't find standalone gas sign-up anywhere on the website
Are they the first energy retailer to do this? To force you into abandoning the actual ISP companies if you want their energy services?
Not just you:
That’s disappointing, especially since there doesn’t appear to be any explanation of the change on the website. I’ve been with Nova (for gas) for a few years and have found them a good company to do deal with, typically straight-up, but I don’t think much of a sly shift like this.
As it happens, we got notice only yesterday of fairly significant price increases for gas (calculated as 17% on our latest bill) so I had planned at looking at (the scant few) alternative providers already.
I got notification of electricity pricing increasing (~7% based on last months bill) so went to the website to check out info and noticed that all plans were forced to include Broadband.
Went to Powerswitch and according to them Nova is still the cheapest for me (I'm in an unavailable grandfathered plan with better rates than current plans) so I guess i'm staying, but won't be if they try to force this on current users.
I noticed this the other week, too, I'm with them for electricity and piped gas, and have been quite happy with them, however if they try and force their Broadband onto me, they will be getting dumped.
If you use gas, it’s going to be increasingly hard to source gas. I speculate totally without justification that this is a reaction to the Govt’s soon-to-be plan to phase out gas supply.
Somewhat off topic, but saw an article in the Guardian about a company developing a microwave hot water heater (for water and central heating I think) which sounded quite good. Dun't help for cooking obviously, but just a (future) possibility.
btw have been with Nova for 14 years and any internet from them had better be voluntary.
rb99
Nova? That would have to be some really cheap power to tempt to me to go with them, even as a bundle.
Woah! glad i saw this.....
Family due to switch providers next month for a property settlement (arranged 2 months ago) and was going to the with Nova for gas/electricity. Have just canceled that owing to the forced bundle. They have no need for internet at site and Nova refused to accommodate.
This forum wins again for info, no one has contacted them about the new "bundles" from Nova.
I tried a few addresses I have, one with a smart meter and the other without. Both came back with we can't supply broadband to your address.
Doesn't wash well! If all energy retailers did this, wonder what consumer would have to say on this?
This might be premature, but I wonder if ComCom would have anything to say about this. Mandatory bundling certainly reduces competition in the retail energy market. Are there any existing or potential regulations which could prevent this?
The problem with this is that residential usage is only consuming ~3% of the overall supply and the 'shortage' is only caused by the current government stopping exploration permits. It's not like the gas is suddenly going to stop in 2030.