That’s disappointing, especially since there doesn’t appear to be any explanation of the change on the website. I’ve been with Nova (for gas) for a few years and have found them a good company to do deal with, typically straight-up, but I don’t think much of a sly shift like this.

As it happens, we got notice only yesterday of fairly significant price increases for gas (calculated as 17% on our latest bill) so I had planned at looking at (the scant few) alternative providers already.