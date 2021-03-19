The report is from the Commerce Commission but Chorus pointed out...

Broadband use surges, fixed wireless speed drops - The Download

The report says most broadband technologies held up well during a year where norms were upended by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Yet the Commerce Commission noted a significant performance decrease for fixed wireless broadband users. The average fixed wireless speed dropped 25 percent during the year.

This drop happened as the number of fixed wireless customers climbed 16 percent during the year. The number of fibre broadband users increased from a little over 800,000 to more than a million. By the time the report period closed around two-thirds of those who could connect to fibre had chosen the technology.