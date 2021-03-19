Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus/Vodafone installation issue
torin

24 posts

Geek


#283920 19-Mar-2021 20:12
Send private message

Hi there just wondering if some one can shed some light on this or have experienced it too.

So I ordered fibre from vodafone some time ago. when I signed up the instruction clearly said the tech will do the internal connection and hook it up to the modem. I have got the electrician to install the outlet and all there is is running a cable from one said of the roof cavity to another.

Now my tech refused to do the inside cabling and told me I need to get my electrician to run that cable which would take a whole 5 mins and still cost me an arm and leg. it seems rather ridiculous.

I phoned them to complain and was told that they dont do that anymore because people dont like how they do it inside and health and safety. And that he's just a call centre guy and doesnt know anything anyway

Now my question is is this just Chorus typjcal standard of service or bullshit from the subcontractor?l

anyone encountered this before?

Kiwifruta
1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2677386 19-Mar-2021 20:25
Send private message

What type of cable are you referring to, electrical power, data cable or fibre optic?

K8Toledo
640 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677390 19-Mar-2021 20:39
Send private message

"Internal connection" only means mounting an ONT & connecting it to a router - it doesn't imply running cable across the ceiling space. 

 

Chorus contractors don't carry out that type of work  - not that you'd want them to. ;)






cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2677391 19-Mar-2021 20:41
Send private message

Hi the installation is free, the installer is paid chicken shit, sometimes below minimum wage to install it.

So if you want something more purhaps you need to pay or at least contribute $or effort.

Cyril



Jase2985
11553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677396 19-Mar-2021 21:07
Send private message

chorus will only run surface mounted cables inside your property.

 

 

 

Maybe take some photos to better explain yourself. or draw a picture

torin

24 posts

Geek


  #2677397 19-Mar-2021 21:09
Send private message

Kiwifruta: What type of cable are you referring to, electrical power, data cable or fibre optic?

 

 

 

It is the fibre optic from the TP to the ONT, neither of which is installed.

 

 

quickymart
8757 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2677400 19-Mar-2021 21:13
Send private message

They install the cable from the street and the cabling from the ETP to the ONT inside your house - what part are you trying to install yourself?

torin

24 posts

Geek


  #2677402 19-Mar-2021 21:14
Send private message

Just to clarify, it's the TP to the ONT cable



Jase2985
11553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677406 19-Mar-2021 21:27
Send private message

ETP (External Termination Point)

 

unless its back to back (one side of the wall to the other), then you will need to provide them a way of getting the cable where you want it. this is usually done via conduit.

 

they will only run it on the surface not through walls, (only for the back to back part)

cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2677489 20-Mar-2021 08:11
Send private message

And I believe there is a chorus imposed cost related limit of 5m from etp to ont to constrain how far they have to go inside.

If you offer to run the cable inside including inside the framing they are normally happy to leave you enough opti5e for you to do it and they return to complete the job.

Cyril

Jase2985
11553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677681 20-Mar-2021 16:48
Send private message

@torin any more info or comments? photos or drawings?

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2677684 20-Mar-2021 17:06
Send private message

Without a lot more information there isn't really much more to add to this thread as it's very confusing.

 

What exactly are you expecting Chorus to run?

 

 

Create new topic





