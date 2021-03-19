Hi there just wondering if some one can shed some light on this or have experienced it too.



So I ordered fibre from vodafone some time ago. when I signed up the instruction clearly said the tech will do the internal connection and hook it up to the modem. I have got the electrician to install the outlet and all there is is running a cable from one said of the roof cavity to another.



Now my tech refused to do the inside cabling and told me I need to get my electrician to run that cable which would take a whole 5 mins and still cost me an arm and leg. it seems rather ridiculous.



I phoned them to complain and was told that they dont do that anymore because people dont like how they do it inside and health and safety. And that he's just a call centre guy and doesnt know anything anyway



Now my question is is this just Chorus typjcal standard of service or bullshit from the subcontractor?l



anyone encountered this before?