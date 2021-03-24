Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandSky rolling out Broadband - made for Entertainment
kelots

48 posts

Geek

Trusted
Sky Broadband

#283989 24-Mar-2021 11:51
Send private message

Morning! Evan here, i'm part of the Sky Broadband Product team.

 

Today we've announced a few details of our plans (Press release copied in below) and thought I'd start a thread to answer any more technical questions the community has.

 

I see a few of you have already joined the trial and there's a bit of speculation already underway. Main focus will be on getting ready for launch but I aim to check in regularly and answer what I can.

 

Evan

 

---------------------------------------------

 

Sky Broadband is on its way to deliver quality broadband made for entertainment; unlimited lightning fast fibre that can stream all the on demand entertainment and sport your family wants, plus online gaming, -music, and video calls.

 

“We know technology, we know entertainment and we know the speeds required to stream our awesome sports and entertainment.  Starting today, selected Sky TV customers who have Sky Starter with us will be offered the opportunity to access Sky Broadband for $79 a month.  This means they can easily stream Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa, our new Investigation Discovery channel or New Amsterdam on our newly upgraded Sky Go, without interruption,” says Head of Broadband at Sky, Dan Kelly.

 

“Our aim is to retain and grow our Sky customer base, and we’re keen to offer our customers Sky Broadband as a way to add value and ease.”

 

Sky’s research has shown when broadband customers consider providers they look for four things – value, performance (speed, reliability and coverage), one bill, and good service.

 

“New Zealanders told us the package and deal usually comes first, but a close second is customer service.  We understand what matters to them and we’re going all out to deliver with a Kiwi crew.”

 

The team has been testing Sky Broadband with Sky crew since September 2020 and customers since December 2020. Triallists have given positive feedback for the service which includes:

 

  • Lightning fast fibre: up to 900/400Mbps
  • The latest equipment: WiFi 6 router/modem, and WiFi boosters if required
  • Unlimited data with no cap
  • Quality service: a fast, responsive, New Zealand based service.

Dan Kelly says, “Our people and customers agreed to give us honest and frank feedback, so the fact we’ve received over 90% positive feedback, means we’re doing the right things and the service is absolutely helping them enjoy the best entertainment experience.”

 

Sky Broadband will be offered to selected Sky TV customers first, with a rollout to other Kiwi households to follow.  The opening offer to Sky TV customers with Sky Starter is $79 for unlimited fibre with speeds up to 900Mbps. This is considered enough broadband for ultra-high users of fast broadband.

 

 

 

Dan Kelly says, “We know not all our customers’ needs are the same, particularly those with smaller homes or lighter broadband usage.  There will be other plan options and we will roll these out soon.

 

For more information head to www.sky.co.nz.

 

Ends

 

*Quarterly Connectivity Update, Q4: to 31 DECEMBER 2020, Crown Infrastructure Partners




Evan

 

Product Owner | Sky Broadband

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
DjShadow
3835 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2679749 24-Mar-2021 12:08
Send private message

Welcome. What Router do you guys provide and is it a freebie or keeping the trend with other ISPs where its an additional cost? Also do you provide IPv6 and Static IPs? 

kelots

48 posts

Geek

Trusted
Sky Broadband

  #2679809 24-Mar-2021 12:33
Send private message

We're including a Kaon AX Router (AR2140) with the plan, with an upsell option customers can purchase to get WiFI Boosters (AR1344e Mesh extenders) for $10/month. Note that these devices are rental routers rather than sold.

 

Network is IPv6 and IPv4 dual stack and we're offering Static IP's (though only IPv4 statics initially)




Evan

 

Product Owner | Sky Broadband

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10979 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679820 24-Mar-2021 13:20
Send private message

Do you have your own network or are you reselling another established network? Do you allow customers to use third party routers and not take up your router offer?





Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.



kelots

48 posts

Geek

Trusted
Sky Broadband

  #2679825 24-Mar-2021 13:37
Send private message

Sure thing i can quote our earlier press release on that one: Sky has partnered with Vocus New Zealand to provide the internet network, with Vocus providing technical expertise, network backhaul and associated services. 

 

Our customers can bring their own device, we're using a fairly common config (PPPoE/VLAN 10) and the teams will provide best efforts support. There is no additional discount for bringing your own kit. The router is still included in the plan and a customer could add it at any point if they wanted to use our kit in future. 




Evan

 

Product Owner | Sky Broadband

JPNZ
846 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679847 24-Mar-2021 14:51
Send private message

$79 a month for 1Gig Fibre is great pricing. I read that it maybe Satellite sky customers with boxes 1st, I have Sky sport now currently Fibre with Bigpipe but would shift for that deal.

 

 

 

When does it open up to other Sky customers ? 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

dolsen
1392 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679853 24-Mar-2021 14:55
Send private message

kelots:

 

Network is IPv6 and IPv4 dual stack and we're offering Static IP's (though only IPv4 statics initially)

 

 

 

 

 

What is the cost of the static ip address? One off fee, ongoing charge or free :-)

 

For non static ip plans, assume it is a public ip address. No CGNAT?

 

 

 

kelots

48 posts

Geek

Trusted
Sky Broadband

  #2679854 24-Mar-2021 15:01
Send private message

Can't talk to the rollout and timing changes for the non satellite products. Packages with our OTT products are definitely in the pipeline, but with the focus on quality we're taking it might take some time.

 

IPv4 Static IP will be an ongoing fee, $10/month. We're using Dynamic IP currently but are likely to move to CG-NAT with appropriate scale - will reassess options and costs at that point.

 

 




Evan

 

Product Owner | Sky Broadband



tanivula
910 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2679861 24-Mar-2021 15:40
Send private message

Is the sky homeline provisioned through the ONT or via the provided router?

kelots

48 posts

Geek

Trusted
Sky Broadband

  #2679863 24-Mar-2021 15:45
Send private message

Voice runs off the ONT




Evan

 

Product Owner | Sky Broadband

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2679877 24-Mar-2021 16:22
Send private message

kelots:

 

Voice runs off the ONT

 

 

This is very attractive 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2679878 24-Mar-2021 16:23
Send private message

kelots:

 

IPv4 Static IP will be an ongoing fee, $10/month.

 

 

This is not so attractive




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

old3eyes
8834 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2679941 24-Mar-2021 19:10
Send private message

Bet there's a lot of site blocking going to happen. DNS etc.




Regards,

Old3eyes

ripdog
535 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2679943 24-Mar-2021 19:11
Send private message

Rather unusual pricing structure! It's cheaper to get both sky starter and broadband than broadband alone!

 

 

 

Honestly more than a little tempting, as service is provided by Vocus. That said, I'd be very scared of giving up my free static/public IP on 2deg to move to a service which might kick me onto a CG-NAT IP in the future. kelots, would you be willing to promise that no existing customers will be booted onto a CG-NAT IP in the future, at least by providing free public IPs to those who request?

danielparker
156 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2679945 24-Mar-2021 19:21
Send private message

I can't find a reference to "It's cheaper to get both sky starter and broadband than broadband alone".. 

 

Can you please provide a URL?.. All I get from their site is that broadband is available at my address.. and to register my interest.

 

Daniel

antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2679949 24-Mar-2021 19:34
Send private message

danielparker:

 

I can't find a reference to "It's cheaper to get both sky starter and broadband than broadband alone".. 

 

Can you please provide a URL?.. All I get from their site is that broadband is available at my address.. and to register my interest.

 

Daniel

 

 

I don’t think the plans are fully publicised yet as they’re only available to Sky customers at this time. 

 

However the release states $79/mo for broadband if you have Sky vs $109/mo without Sky. Sky Starter is $25.99/mo (so $104.99 for the bundle vs $109 for broadband on its own). 

Edit: actually this is detailed on the Sky website about one third of the way down:

 

 

Sky TV customers will pay just $79/mth. That’s like paying for a scooter and getting a sports car!  This will include the use of a Sky WiFi Router on a 12 month fixed term contract for customers who subscribe to Sky Starter. You’ll pay $109/mth if you remove Sky Starter.

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 