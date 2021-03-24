Morning! Evan here, i'm part of the Sky Broadband Product team.

Today we've announced a few details of our plans (Press release copied in below) and thought I'd start a thread to answer any more technical questions the community has.

I see a few of you have already joined the trial and there's a bit of speculation already underway. Main focus will be on getting ready for launch but I aim to check in regularly and answer what I can.

Evan

---------------------------------------------

Sky Broadband is on its way to deliver quality broadband made for entertainment; unlimited lightning fast fibre that can stream all the on demand entertainment and sport your family wants, plus online gaming, -music, and video calls.

“We know technology, we know entertainment and we know the speeds required to stream our awesome sports and entertainment. Starting today, selected Sky TV customers who have Sky Starter with us will be offered the opportunity to access Sky Broadband for $79 a month. This means they can easily stream Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa, our new Investigation Discovery channel or New Amsterdam on our newly upgraded Sky Go, without interruption,” says Head of Broadband at Sky, Dan Kelly.

“Our aim is to retain and grow our Sky customer base, and we’re keen to offer our customers Sky Broadband as a way to add value and ease.”

Sky’s research has shown when broadband customers consider providers they look for four things – value, performance (speed, reliability and coverage), one bill, and good service.

“New Zealanders told us the package and deal usually comes first, but a close second is customer service. We understand what matters to them and we’re going all out to deliver with a Kiwi crew.”

The team has been testing Sky Broadband with Sky crew since September 2020 and customers since December 2020. Triallists have given positive feedback for the service which includes:

Lightning fast fibre: up to 900/400Mbps

The latest equipment: WiFi 6 router/modem, and WiFi boosters if required

Unlimited data with no cap

Quality service: a fast, responsive, New Zealand based service.

Dan Kelly says, “Our people and customers agreed to give us honest and frank feedback, so the fact we’ve received over 90% positive feedback, means we’re doing the right things and the service is absolutely helping them enjoy the best entertainment experience.”

Sky Broadband will be offered to selected Sky TV customers first, with a rollout to other Kiwi households to follow. The opening offer to Sky TV customers with Sky Starter is $79 for unlimited fibre with speeds up to 900Mbps. This is considered enough broadband for ultra-high users of fast broadband.

Dan Kelly says, “We know not all our customers’ needs are the same, particularly those with smaller homes or lighter broadband usage. There will be other plan options and we will roll these out soon.”

For more information head to www.sky.co.nz.



