James Bond

Hi team,

Can the red (or black?) microconduit used by Enable be blown through an existing conduit?

I'm in the process of trenching (haven't started yet) - a trench is planned to be 600 D 300 W and runs 67m towards the shared driveway. We are mainly trenching to add lights in the future, not just for UFB.

I know Enable does come out and just adds the micro conduit to the open trench at some point but we need to get going and can't wait around. (We've put the request in and are still waiting). I would also like to help out our neighbours by running a second UFB connection in the conduit and then it can be run to their property. Their building is 2-3 meters away from the end of the trench.

We would be using green 20mm conduit or similar.

Thanks