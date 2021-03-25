Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Enable microconduit through larger conduit
James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#284009 25-Mar-2021 11:52
Send private message

Hi team,

 

Can the red (or black?) microconduit used by Enable be blown through an existing conduit? 

 

I'm in the process of trenching (haven't started yet) - a trench is planned to be 600 D 300 W and runs 67m towards the shared driveway. We are mainly trenching to add lights in the future, not just for UFB.

 

I know Enable does come out and just adds the micro conduit to the open trench at some point but we need to get going and can't wait around. (We've put the request in and are still waiting). I would also like to help out our neighbours by running a second UFB connection in the conduit and then it can be run to their property. Their building is 2-3 meters away from the end of the trench.

 

We would be using green 20mm conduit or similar. 

 

Thanks

 

 

 1 | 2
nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2680296 25-Mar-2021 11:54
Send private message

Not sure about Enable but my Chorus Microduct uses the same pipe one my copper is in (using the copper cable as a draw write)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

wellygary
6649 posts

Uber Geek


  #2680304 25-Mar-2021 12:00
Send private message

nztim:

 

Not sure about Enable but my Chorus Microduct uses the same pipe one my copper is in (using the copper cable as a draw write)

 

 

Ding, ding ding, if you are looking to haul something through a conduit later then lay in a draw wire to make it easy , 

 

 

 

(most of the microduct I've seen is pretty rugged, and not very blowable, - but you can sure pull on it to get through holes and corners...)

 

once its in then you blow the actual fibre

 

 

Bung
4555 posts

Uber Geek


  #2680306 25-Mar-2021 12:04
Send private message

For some reason Chorus wouldn't use our copper as a pull through but did have a roll of fibreglass?? rod they used to fish it. 67m might be too far for that so include a pull cord as you assemble the conduit.



nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2680307 25-Mar-2021 12:08
Send private message

Bung: For some reason Chorus wouldn't use our copper as a pull through but did have a roll of fibreglass?? rod they used to fish it. 67m might be too far for that so include a pull cord as you assemble the conduit.

 

I made them do it (and took and accepted the risk of losing the copper wire) because the alternative was running it along my fence (which I wasn't having a bar of)

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2680308 25-Mar-2021 12:09
Send private message

wellygary:

 

nztim:

 

Not sure about Enable but my Chorus Microduct uses the same pipe one my copper is in (using the copper cable as a draw write)

 

 

Ding, ding ding, if you are looking to haul something through a conduit later then lay in a draw wire to make it easy , 

 

(most of the microduct I've seen is pretty rugged, and not very blowable, - but you can sure pull on it to get through holes and corners...)

 

once its in then you blow the actual fibre

 

 

That would be the smartest move if it was a new install of a pipe - This was existing)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2680321 25-Mar-2021 12:34
Send private message

wellygary:

 

nztim:

 

Not sure about Enable but my Chorus Microduct uses the same pipe one my copper is in (using the copper cable as a draw write)

 

 

Ding, ding ding, if you are looking to haul something through a conduit later then lay in a draw wire to make it easy , 

 

 

 

(most of the microduct I've seen is pretty rugged, and not very blowable, - but you can sure pull on it to get through holes and corners...)

 

once its in then you blow the actual fibre

 

 

 

 

Thanks - I wonder if I can purchase the same microconduit myself...?

Jase2985
11563 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680845 26-Mar-2021 07:10
Send private message

just run a draw wire through it.

 

some paracord or similar for that sort of distance. can suck it through the conduit using a small bit of plastic bag tied to the end of the cord and a vacuum cleaner at the other end.



cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2680855 26-Mar-2021 07:23
Send private message

Micro duct is not blowable but pretty rodable, regardless as others have said the existing copper can be used to help haul it in, this is standard in Chorus installs, not sure about Enable as I presume they won't have access to an existing Chorus 20mm duct.

Cyril

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2681801 27-Mar-2021 22:10
Send private message

Thanks for the replies. We have used a draw line in it. We have gone with Coreys 20mm HD rigid for the conduit.

 

Hopefully, Enable will be happy to use the draw line. Have also taken photos of everything so they can see the work done etc.

 

Just out of curiosity, who is the manufacturer of the red micro conduit used by Enable?

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2681805 27-Mar-2021 22:23
Send private message

Work in progress:

 

 

 

Jase2985
11563 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681827 28-Mar-2021 07:01
Send private message

@James Bond non of your images appear to work

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2681837 28-Mar-2021 07:28
Send private message

Try this: https://photos.app.goo.gl/jmjLsckMUNemUEZMA

 

Couldn't edit the previous post.

Bung
4555 posts

Uber Geek


  #2681843 28-Mar-2021 07:55
Send private message

Is this at a tennis club?

I missed the bit about the neighbour. I don't know about Enable but I think Chorus have a thing about separate conduits. You should check if 2 microducts can share the same conduit.

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2681848 28-Mar-2021 08:32
Send private message

Bung: Is this at a tennis club?

I missed the bit about the neighbour. I don't know about Enable but I think Chorus have a thing about separate conduits. You should check if 2 microducts can share the same conduit.

 

 

 

It is. it would save our neighbours about $3500+ (quote from ISP). 

cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2681852 28-Mar-2021 08:41
Send private message

So you put in two ducts then?

Cyril

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 