VoIP - Unable to use Banking, IRD 24/7 Self Service using landline phone (Model: FRITZ!Box 7430)
#284117 31-Mar-2021 18:02
I work for a Wireless ISP, all our customers are connected through a wireless network.

 

We have an elderly customer who I've recently had to replace their Fritz!Box with a newer model as the old one had essentially failed. It's setup as I normally set them up for internet and phone services. They are able to call out and can receive calls fine. 
The Issue: When they try to use their landline for self service phone banking services, they are prompted to enter their customer number however it's not registering that they are entering their customer number and it is again prompting them before they get the chance. I assumed perhaps they were entering it too slowly but that is not the case. This also happens with other self service phone services such as IRD where you're prompted to enter your IRD number.
I know the previous Fritz!Box had a setting enabled that fixed this issue, unfortunately that was years ago and there's no record of what the setting is.

 

Is this something other ISP's have encountered? Does anyone know what the setting is?

 

Any help appreciated.

 

 

  #2684976 31-Mar-2021 18:13
@sbiddle might know.




  #2685002 31-Mar-2021 18:32
this is to do with the way the DTMF tones are sent to your SIP provider, and what your sip provider accepts - RFC2833 is the most common, but my iTalk line works best with SIP INFO

 

 

 

 




  #2685019 31-Mar-2021 19:15
It's nothing to do with the ISP.. As mentioned above it's the DTMF settings so you'll need to ask the VoIP provider what these should be set to. Normally this would be set to RFC2833 but depends on the provider.

 

 

 

 



  #2685031 31-Mar-2021 20:11
If the answer isn’t already obvious, increase the tone length.




  #2685045 31-Mar-2021 20:37
I've had a look into DTMF transmission settings. Rather than being set to automatic by default, changing to In-band could potentially solve the issue. I can't test that remotely tonight, but I'll have a play around with them tomorrow.

 

Thanks

