New Zealand BroadbandTelemarketers trick? SIP Answerphone not activating, just rings till they give up.
ezbee

1165 posts

Uber Geek


#284127 1-Apr-2021 14:38
Send private message

Presently on wireless broadband with B618 and Panasonic KX-TGC220.
Mostly 50-100Mbps with occasional 20ish, and 130Mbps.

 

Due to some long past experiences with persistent nuisance calls we now screen everything with answerphone.
This works well, everyone in the house is not jumping when phone rings.

 

If we hear a friendly voice answering we can pick up.
Spam calls hang up upon answerphone picking up.

 

Recently calls from various 0955878xx numbers behave differently.
Answerphone does not answer these.
Apart from first normal double ring, ring tone is a different single ring thereafter. 
This keeps going until they give up. So beyond number of rings when answerphone usually activates.

 

Is this a known thing telemarketers have to disable answerphone, a code sent along with the caller id ? 
Elsewhere similar numbers are reported as Mondial telemarketer.

 

No big deal just curious if anyone knows more.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
cokemaster
Exited
4497 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685517 1-Apr-2021 19:59
Send private message

I assume you are on Spark wireless Broadband: Do you have the connector pack with the secondary number that has distinctive ring. I suspect that’s what’s causing the answer phone to not pick up.





webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
ezbee

1165 posts

Uber Geek


  #2685756 2-Apr-2021 13:29
Send private message

Thanks for the reply. 

 

Its basic Spark Wireless Broadband, with the a basic Panasonic cordless phone and integrated Answerphone.

 

B618 Spark 4G modem is pretty basic in features that users can play with, probably for good reason given target market.

 

I have none of the advanced features of connector pack enabled , Dual Number , FAX redirect etc , (Just CallerID ), but maybe you are onto something , it could be an artifact of these ?

 

The logs do report 0955878xx numbers in question on SIP Port 1, where all others are on SIP Port 0.

 

So maybe a FAX call being attempted or something like that ?

 

Its only happened with those numbers 0955878xx and on very few occasions , only this year that I have noticed.

 

Every other number behaves as normal and my normal calls message and i pick up as normal , so not causing a bother.

 

Just curiosity, so was thinking that someone may have come across this before.

 

I can always give Spark a poke if it becomes bothersome.

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686469 4-Apr-2021 23:34
Send private message

Without knowing the device very well, I think that sip port 1 could be the factor there.   

 

Single ring is also known as distinctive ring, or as telecom used to sell it "Fax-ability" where a single ring was sent down the line if an alias / secondary number was called instead of the primary (double ring) and the fax machine would answer it but the answering machine would not. 

 

 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost



ezbee

1165 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688324 8-Apr-2021 13:45
Send private message


Thanks to Cokemaster, raytaylor, LennonNZ for their suggestions.
It does seem to be an artifact of services I don't have ,Dual Number / Faxability.
Indeed on fixed wireless Faxability is not even offered as I suspect the freq bandwidth is not compatible with Fax signal.

 

One time I caught a call it was silent, perhaps waiting for negotiation tones. 
Fortunately its rare so not too bothered 'for the moment', the different ring being a giveaway.

 

I can't edit the title to something else, its perhaps a bit unfair on Marketers ?
Perhaps not given kilometers of wasted Fax paper over the years businesses have had to suffer.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





