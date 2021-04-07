Hmmm there appears to be a couple of issues here.

For the copper reticulation, Chorus appears to have provided underground network capacity for the additional lot number/dwelling to the boundary (which you have paid for) however we don't provide the inside boundary (ISB) duct to actually complete the connection - the property owner/developer would be responsible for providing & installing that. Reading your post again I note you discuss "our duct" so it seems likely you've already done your part in that regard. Assuming that ISB duct is in place, then your RSP would still have needed to order a new connection with a truckroll in order for the ISB copper cable (aka service lead-in) to be installed in your duct and the connection completed in full by a Chorus technician. It appears this may not have happened, and your RSP may have simply requested activation with no site visit - although with no intact record that would be rare. I'd have to look at the order to confirm exactly what the situation is there, but happy to do so if you can supply the order reference number.

The situation with fibre looks like it also needs further investigation. Based on the photos provided, the original house appears to have an aerial copper lead-in and therefore an aerial pathway for fibre is likely to have been built for that particular house. It's hard to say what (if any) fibre network has been built for the newly created secondary lot number/dwelling. It's possible (and I am theorising here by the way) that there may have been a timing discrepancy between the time the fibre network was designed for this street, the time the subdivision was completed, and the time the fibre network was actually built. If the two newly created and separated Lot numbers did not already appear in council records at the time the fibre network was designed, it's possible no fibre network for the second dwelling has been built - because we didn't know about it or it didn't exist at the design stage. Designing the fibre network can occur years before the network is actually rolled out, so this is a possible cause. The part about OHUG is throwing me off a bit so will also need to look into that.

Apologies this is all theoretical at this point, but if you flick me a PM with the address details (and any order references you have for the copper & fibre orders), I am happy to get someone to look into it for you and see if we can find some answers to what's happened, and perhaps a way forward.