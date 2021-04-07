I have been going through the process of subdividing my parent’s property and have been having some frustrating experiences with Chorus.
We started this process back in 2018 and as part of the subdivision process requested to install network services.
This was paid for and completed in copper as per Chorus’s request on the 8th November 2019.
This was installed as a plinth next to our duct to our subdivision.
In 2020, the Street was livened for UFB and so, I expected that this would have been included in the rollout.
So fast forward to this year and I ordered UFB back in January, Chorus came to site and found that the dropoff was missed to the plinth when installed. They left advising they would get it sorted on the street side.
Instead of doing this, Chorus have decided that this needs to go through the Overhead to underground conversion process (OHUG) at a cost of $1500 because their plans advise that the house should have been aerial.
After clarifying multiple times, I decided I would get VDSL installed first while I decide what we do about UFB.
This order has completed as service given with no lead in provided from the plinth to the house. I raised this as a fault and was told, “this has been referred back to originator, this is a new dwelling and no existing 049 lead, customer to apply for fibre”.
I am now at a loss of what to do here. We paid for “Network” to be provided to the subdivision, and now they want us to pay again, and refuse to connect the parts we have paid for.