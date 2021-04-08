Hi,

I have just move to rural Canterbury (Dunsandel area) and need to set up broadband. We don't have fibre access to our house, just VDSL.

I have two questions; is VDSL better than Wireless as there will often be more than 1 person on the internet at a time and we live in a very exposed place weather wise (both Ive heard make wireless not a great option). And secondly, which company has a good reputation for speeds at a decent price for unlimited broadband?

We are used to fibre broadband at our previous place and I have to do zoom meetings once a week so want some decent speed and stability.

Any tips on good companies to go with?

We also have to set up power in 3 months time so I was looking at Orcon or Slingshot as they have bundle deals for power but I'm not sure anymore after reading a few forums here.

Thanks!