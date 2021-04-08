Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which broadband provider for VDSL in rural(ish) Canterbury?

Kwb

Kwb

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284216 8-Apr-2021 08:49
Hi,

 

I have just move to rural Canterbury (Dunsandel area) and need to set up broadband. We don't have fibre access to our house, just VDSL. 

 

I have two questions; is VDSL better than Wireless as there will often be more than 1 person on the internet at a time and we live in a very exposed place weather wise (both Ive heard make wireless not a great option). And secondly, which company has a good reputation for speeds at a decent price for unlimited broadband?

 

We are used to fibre broadband at our previous place and I have to do zoom meetings once a week so want some decent speed and stability. 

 

Any tips on good companies to go with?

 

 

 

We also have to set up power in 3 months time so I was looking at Orcon or Slingshot as they have bundle deals for power but I'm not sure anymore after reading a few forums here. 

 

 

 

Thanks! 

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2688139 8-Apr-2021 09:06
If you wanted to PM me an address I can have a look at what Chorus think about VDSL service to your address




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2688142 8-Apr-2021 09:08
Get a Prequal done the margin with that is usually 10-20%




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688144 8-Apr-2021 09:12
https://www.chorus.co.nz/broadband-map

 

Have a look at the VDSL coverage map vs the ADSL coverage map. Assuming you are actually in the VDSL area rather than ADSL, VDSL is _probably_ the better option. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



Kwb

Kwb

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2688147 8-Apr-2021 09:19
Im trying to upload the chorus broadband check.

 

 

 

VDSL says 13/1.2 and ADSL says 14/1.1

 

Would wireless have a faster speed than that?

Spyware
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2688157 8-Apr-2021 09:32
Depends, Voda and 2D tower by Synlait, Spark tower is 3 km back towards Dunsandel.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2688338 8-Apr-2021 13:53
Doing a manual prequel will give you a far better idea than any website




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

wratterus
1480 posts

Uber Geek


  #2688361 8-Apr-2021 14:51
Pop a few of the neighbour's addresses in to Chorus's and see what they report. You want to see some actual speeds, not just estimated ones. 

 

 

 

The estimated speeds you posted would indicate you are most likely on the edge of the VDSL coverage area. A fixed wireless option is definitely likely to give you significantly better peak speeds if this is the case, but will cost more and you'll have a much smaller data cap, as well as probably worse latency, or at least more variable latency. If you want to PM your address, or give us a rough idea where you are (down the far end of X road for example) we can give you a better idea.

 

 

 

I don't know if UBB or Amuri have wISP coverage in that area, they could be worth checking with. 



ben28
170 posts

Master Geek


  #2688380 8-Apr-2021 15:33
I've had no issues with Slingshot . We have power also through them. The advantage is that you get 10 (or is it 12%) discount for both your power bill and Internet. 

 

Others suppliers can offer you internet only deals but the additional discount on your power makes it a good deal. 

 

 

cyril7
8742 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2689482 8-Apr-2021 17:59
Hi at the end of the day the RSP is of little consequence, they will perform similar in remote southland as in central Canterbury, the key is what Chorus can deliver at your actual address. Hence follow through on xDSL speeds in the area not RSP specific.

Cyril


nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2689497 8-Apr-2021 18:32
Did @danielfaulknor do a prequal for you?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2689498 8-Apr-2021 18:35
I would have if @Kwb had sent me their address, but alas they have not :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

myfullflavour
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #2689547 8-Apr-2021 19:29
Manual prequal is a waste of time.

What matters is 1) distance from cabinet and 2) check on CCM what the neighbour sync speeds are for a real world idea.

Based on figures given above, it sounds like ADSL would be better, more stable as I suspect the distance is such that VDSL wouldn’t offer a benefit.

I’d try and find a WISP option. WISP should be able to do 20+ Mbps download, 5-10+ upload.

myfullflavour
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #2689548 8-Apr-2021 19:30
Manual prequal is a waste of time.

What matters is 1) distance from cabinet and 2) check on CCM what the neighbour sync speeds are for a real world idea.

Based on figures given above, it sounds like ADSL would be better, more stable as I suspect the distance is such that VDSL wouldn’t offer a benefit.

I’d try and find a WISP option. WISP should be able to do 20+ Mbps download, 5-10+ upload.

tim0001
112 posts

Master Geek


  #2690865 11-Apr-2021 14:04
A warning about the Chorus broadband checker for other rural users who may read this thread.

 

Its not accurate if the backhaul to the ISAM cabinet is restricted backhaul (eg eDMR or copper). In these cases the limiting factor is often the link from the cabinet to the core network.

 

For example the backhaul from our local cabinet to the core network is approx 10Mbps. This is shared by approx 40 Adsl connections. The broadband checker shows 14Mbps for our Adsl connection. Yet in reality we get <0.5 Mbps download speed at peak times.

 

(As I understand it, cabinets with VDSL are all fibre feed. So the OP shouldn’t need to worry about restricted backhaul.)

nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2690875 11-Apr-2021 14:21
tim0001:

A warning about the Chorus broadband checker for other rural users who may read this thread.


Its not accurate if the backhaul to the ISAM cabinet is restricted backhaul (eg eDMR or copper). In these cases the limiting factor is often the link from the cabinet to the core network.


For example the backhaul from our local cabinet to the core network is approx 10Mbps. This is shared by approx 40 Adsl connections. The broadband checker shows 14Mbps for our Adsl connection. Yet in reality we get <0.5 Mbps download speed at peak times.


(As I understand it, cabinets with VDSL are all fibre feed. So the OP shouldn’t need to worry about restricted backhaul.)



This is the case in just outside of Cambridge where backhaul is E1 so VDSL is not offered even through ISAM supports it

Outside of Queenstown they offer VDSL with eDMR backhaul so no new connections to prevent overloading




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

