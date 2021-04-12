So, a client of ours has had their ONT PSU removed when a subtenant moved out over the weekend and they are basically being uncooperative in returning it.

I checked and Chorus said they would deliver one within 2-4 working days, which is a long time with no internet.

Is there a way to get another one, either through Chorus, or buy one from elsewhere, that will work?

We are in Auckland

@chorusnz we would be happy to pay an urgent fee for same-day delivery or come and collect it from a dispatch centre?

Cheers