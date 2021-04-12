Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUrgent need for Replacement ONT Power Supply
networkn

27539 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284285 12-Apr-2021 10:00
Send private message

So, a client of ours has had their ONT PSU removed when a subtenant moved out over the weekend and they are basically being uncooperative in returning it.

 

I checked and Chorus said they would deliver one within 2-4 working days, which is a long time with no internet.

 

Is there a way to get another one, either through Chorus, or buy one from elsewhere, that will work?

 

We are in Auckland

 

 

 

@chorusnz  we would be happy to pay an urgent fee for same-day delivery or come and collect it from a dispatch centre?

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
Scott3
2828 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2691221 12-Apr-2021 10:04
Send private message

8 pin plug?

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-dc-2-25a-nbn-ufb-replacement-power-supply-8-pin-molex-plug/p/MP3538

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.

dan

dan
1224 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2691222 12-Apr-2021 10:05
Send private message

i should have a spare ONT AC Adapater for the first model ONT. you could have it but i would need your replacement once you get it

 

 

 

you could pick it up from Henderson if needed

 

 

 

 

OzoneNZ
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2691230 12-Apr-2021 10:24
Send private message

Same as above, I have a spare adapter for the type 100/200 Chorus ONTs on the North Shore if needed



nztim
2306 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2691232 12-Apr-2021 10:32
Send private message

If the Client has the appropriate SLA with their connection it will be delivered by Chorus within the SLA timeframe Businesses shouldn’t be buying rock bottom internet




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

networkn

27539 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691254 12-Apr-2021 10:43
Send private message

Thanks, we are heading to Jaycar.

 

 

timmmay
18536 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691255 12-Apr-2021 10:43
Send private message

I found Chorus pretty quick to deliver in practice, 1 or 2 days I think, or go to Jarcar to buy one in person.

networkn

27539 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691257 12-Apr-2021 10:46
Send private message

nztim: If the Client has the appropriate SLA with their connection it will be delivered by Chorus within the SLA timeframe Businesses shouldn’t be buying rock bottom internet

 

I'd argue that Chorus should have a faster dispatch option for PSU's. We have had a number of these type of instances, with around 4 that have just died.

 

 



quickymart
8873 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2691269 12-Apr-2021 10:58
Send private message

Use that at your own risk though - you're liable if the ONT is damaged.

 

They're sent out by overnight courier - how much quicker can it be sent?

networkn

27539 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691272 12-Apr-2021 11:02
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Use that at your own risk though - you're liable if the ONT is damaged.

 

They're sent out by overnight courier - how much quicker can it be sent?

 

 

 

 

That assumes they dispatch today and delivery occurs tomorrow with no delays.

 

Chorus Estimate 2-4 working days.

 

I have ordered a replacement one anyway, we will replace it with the proper on once it's arrived.

 

 

Chorusnz
396 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus NZ

  #2691337 12-Apr-2021 12:02
Send private message

@networkn

 

 

 

We don't have a location to obtain a replacement cable in person, however we do send out new cables daily. It will be sent out the same day if the request is received before 3pm.

 

 

 

It is also worth mentioning that we do have a premium business service which offers guaranteed service time frames.

 

 

 

Cheers. ^DR

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691516 12-Apr-2021 16:05
Send private message

networkn:

 

nztim: If the Client has the appropriate SLA with their connection it will be delivered by Chorus within the SLA timeframe Businesses shouldn’t be buying rock bottom internet

 

I'd argue that Chorus should have a faster dispatch option for PSU's. We have had a number of these type of instances, with around 4 that have just died.

 

 

 

 

please argue it for me i want to know why you think that when whom ever is likely paying for the cheapest plan.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 