ONT vs ANT situation

#284290 12-Apr-2021 11:15
When I had fiber installed (while back now) , I had the ONT installed in the garage (as many people do), which was done exactly as I requested.

 

However, recently I've found some other residents that have access to the garage have found another use for the ONT.

 

Housing.

 

I'm talking about ants.

 

I can go to the ONT and tap it, and it turns black with ants. 

 

Any suggestions how I can stop the sods making home in/under the unit ? Should I be concerned they'll short something in the ONT ?

 

Anyone else had this problem ?

 

I've sprayed them and put down ant bait but they only disappear for a while before coming back to the warmth of the ONT :D

 

 

 

 




 1 | 2
  #2691321 12-Apr-2021 11:33
I've never seen an "Ant Network Terminal", what does one look like?

  #2691330 12-Apr-2021 11:39
This is something you'd want to get sorted asap. Ants destroy electrical circuits and wires in no time causing shorts leading to a fire in the worst case scenario. We've had electric fencing energisers destroyed in this manner.

 

 

 

I'm not sure how to go about getting rid of them without risk of damaging the ONT though.

  #2691390 12-Apr-2021 13:11
Invest in a box of spiders.  Of course you would then have to abandon the garage forever!  Ant bait around the area might work - we had problems with ants in our bathroom,  bait eventually worked.  



  #2691391 12-Apr-2021 13:13
Ask Chorus to crank up the fibre optic laser power and fry the Ants.
Otherwise try ant bate next to ONT and keep drawing them out to feed and die.




  #2691405 12-Apr-2021 13:41
Probably best to log a case with your RSP so we can come and replace your ONT with an antless version incase they have already done any damage. I can't tell you if we would class this as user damage and chargeable or not, sorry, but that is a possibility.

 

Before that happens, it would be a good idea to use some bait to get rid of them so they don't just enjoy the warmth of the new ONT when it arrives!

 

The new ONT will be a 3rd Gen with an ANTenna. Not sure what that will due about increasing or decreasing its attractiveness to ants.

 

 

 

 

  #2691417 12-Apr-2021 14:00
BMarquis:

 

The new ONT will be a 3rd Gen with an ANTenna. Not sure what that will due about increasing or decreasing its attractiveness to ants.

 

 

They'll love it, warm house with wifi ;)

 

 

 

Interesting thing is, right next to the ONT is my home server, NAS box, router, switch all putting out heat and the ants have shown absolutely no interest in using those as housing.

 

Wonder if the ONT has a certain subsonic frequency or something that ants like.....

 

(Gets the ant bait out)

 

 




  #2691439 12-Apr-2021 14:11
Don't know about other devices, but I have had several light switches destroyed by ants in our old farmhouse. They clog the switch contacts, either stop the current flow completely or cause arcing, neither of which is desirable. Haven't had one start a fire yet, though.

 

 




  #2691447 12-Apr-2021 14:21
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phase_IV_(1974_film)

 

This movie can tell you what ants can (potentially) do. Or not.

  #2691453 12-Apr-2021 14:36
Ive had them in light switches before, just not networking equipment :D

 

Entertaining watching the light switch light up inside then the smell of ants cooking....  (not).

 

 




  #2691457 12-Apr-2021 14:42
I believe that ants are attracted to other dead ants, so when one steps on terminals and fries itself, more come along. That's why light switches are a favourite 'target' of theirs.

 

Fortunately in five years of having my ONT in the garage, there's no sign of an ant infestation.

  #2691475 12-Apr-2021 15:05
some years ago I had ants take over my battery charger. I sprayed it with Kiwicare No Bugs Super - very effective! I then opened it up and cleaned out all the bodies and carefully washed all the bits. Very successful and still working.

 

Spraying "No Bugs" all around the ONT will stop them coming and going. It is very effective and lasts many months

  #2691492 12-Apr-2021 15:36
It may be worth getting some diatomaceous earth and making a barrier around the ONT if you can. This will prevent them from crossing over to get to it.

  #2691500 12-Apr-2021 15:47
Varkk:

 

It may be worth getting some diatomaceous earth and making a barrier around the ONT if you can. This will prevent them from crossing over to get to it.

 

 

Not an option, its mounted on internal wall :)

 

I'll just drown the area in ant bait and fly spray for now.




  #2691644 12-Apr-2021 18:36
We totally need video evidence of this.




  #2691715 12-Apr-2021 19:41
LOL, OK, will check it tomorrow when I get home from work and live stream it to the world ;)

 

Theyve probably all buggered off now after the last attack I launched.

 

 




