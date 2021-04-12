When I had fiber installed (while back now) , I had the ONT installed in the garage (as many people do), which was done exactly as I requested.

However, recently I've found some other residents that have access to the garage have found another use for the ONT.

Housing.

I'm talking about ants.

I can go to the ONT and tap it, and it turns black with ants.

Any suggestions how I can stop the sods making home in/under the unit ? Should I be concerned they'll short something in the ONT ?

Anyone else had this problem ?

I've sprayed them and put down ant bait but they only disappear for a while before coming back to the warmth of the ONT :D