Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandTDR Biannual Report 2020 part two
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74093 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#284366 16-Apr-2021 14:08
Send private message

Just received:

 

 

Each day, the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR) team help Kiwis to resolve issues with their broadband, mobile or home phone providers. TDR compiles a report every six months to provide consumers and the industry with a snapshot of what we’re seeing. In this report, we share insights from the second half of 2020.

 

From 1 July to 31 December 2020, our team assisted 1008 New Zealanders to resolve their enquiries or complaints. The vast majority (993 cases or 98.5%) were resolved or closed directly with the provider after initial assistance and referral by TDR. For the remaining cases, 9 were resolved through facilitation and mediation (0.9%), and only 6 (0.6%) required TDR to make a decision. In this period, customer service has been the number one complaint theme, featuring in 452 matters. Closely followed by billing, with 273 matters.

 

Comparing apples with apples is no easy feat in the telco world. To provide consumers with context for the volume of complaints and enquiries received, TDR apportions the data per 10,000 connections. In previous reports the providers’ connection data was calculated using information from the Commerce Commission Annual Telecommunications Monitoring Report. While this data is accurate, it relates to a fixed point in time and does not align with TDR’s reporting period. In this report, we are using new methodology to calculate connections and complaints apportioned per 10k connections. TDR has engaged IDC New Zealand to provide us with connection data from IDC’s Telecommunications Market Tracker related to the specific reporting period. Using the latest available information enables TDR to portray a more up to date snapshot at that point in time.

 

We also decided to update and reissue the report for the previous reporting period of 1 Jan – 30 June 2020 so consumers can compare like for like data with our latest report (available here). However, all other aspects of the report remain the same.

 

 

Download the TDR Biannual Report 2020 part two.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2693883 16-Apr-2021 15:46
Send private message

Interesting spike and drop off for Vodafone - a sign of that long-promised improved customer service?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
tim0001
113 posts

Master Geek


  #2696089 21-Apr-2021 13:55
Send private message

Maybe I'm too cynical, but the probability of the TDR upholding your case seems a bit low (0/1008) 😬 

alasta
5732 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2696097 21-Apr-2021 14:08
Send private message

antonknee:

 

Interesting spike and drop off for Vodafone - a sign of that long-promised improved customer service?

 

 

I noticed that too, but I'd really like to see the same time series over two or three years. The one year period shown includes the national lockdown, so there could be one off anomalies in there.

 

It's very interesting that Spark consistently outperforms 2degrees. Maybe it's a sign that decent support comes at a price. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 