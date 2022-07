House was built early 1900's so I am not sure what cable has been used or when it was put in.

Cable 1 from street to master jack is 4 wires: black, orange, yellow, white

Cable 2 from master jack to slave jack is 4 wires: blue, brown, orange/white, blue/white

How should cable 1 join to cable 2? How should cable 2 join to phone jack?

Thanks in advance