Chorus has been doing multiple primaries on the same ONT since 2019.

The ISP needs to order a secondary service then upgrade it to a primary.

I wouldnt see any major ISP that mostly automates things as really wanting to get involved with it.

But most smaller ISPs wouldnt have a problem if they do manual provisioning.





To @madengineer:

Install some optic@t5e cable and a spare pull wire (such as a cat5 cable) between the ETP on the house and the sleepout within a green or white 20/25/32mm duct. Ensure the sum of all buried bends equals no more than 225 degrees and no bend is less than 30cm in radius. That allows for a vertical drop at each end, a 90 degree bend to horizontal and a 45 degree bend in the path. Leave at least 2 metres of opticat at each end for the tech to work with his splicer machine.

Call your ISP and ask for a secondary ONT installation. Its a service chorus offer.



The chorus tech can splice the second / spare fiber inside the ETP to the optic@t5e running to the new sleepout and install the second ONT at that location. This will only work if the sleepout does not have a separate street address.

You will then have the benefit of being able to offer your tennant the choice of any ISP including those that dont run on the spark network, and if there are ever any problems, the tennant doesnt need to get into your house to reboot the ONT while you are not home. Eg. In our case we wont provide support beyond the basic troubleshooting procedure which involves confirming the ONT has been rebooted in the chorus portal. Hard to do if you cant access the ONT.