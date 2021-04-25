Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband HELP my neighbour with a plan
nolanz

81 posts

Master Geek


#284480 25-Apr-2021 11:11
Responded many times but never before actually posted so here's hoping I'm doing it right.

 

 

 

Our next door neighbour recently lost his wife.  
He is visually and physically impaired following a stroke.  Previously he was given an Amazon Dot 3 by the Blind Association so that he could get the news and weather reports and ask questions. When his wife was ill, we made up an alarm system so that they could tell Alexa to set off a piezo alarm in our house.  We are close enough for that to work. 
To use the Dot 3, he needs internet.  
He also needs a phone for other communication, however he presently would have difficulty using a cellphone..  
No other use is made of the VDSL he is presently on with a package which includes power with Trustpower here in Tauranga.
We visited Trustpower and they will not offer anything better, claiming he is on the best deal now.   
Only being on one pension, with the best intentions, we are trying to help him minimise his expenditure.  It seems a bit excessive to pay almost $90 for the small amount of internet and phone he uses.  Fortunately he is at the end of his contract with Trustpower so less problems with the change.
We have briefly talked to Vodafone about their Goldnet which is $39.99 (on a 12 month term) for 40GB (up from 20GB on their flyer) Free modem. Free local and national call, with Panasonic twin cordless phones. 
This seems to be a really good deal for him, but I just wondered if anybody had any helpful suggestions before we commit him to the change.  We are trying to help him lead a life with as much independence as possible, while still supporting him when appropriate.

quickymart
8943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2697764 25-Apr-2021 11:23
Don't expect much in the way of customer support if you go with Vodafone - if this is something that's important to him, I'd look elsewhere (at the moment, anyway).

Kiwifruta
1411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2697766 25-Apr-2021 11:36
Who at Trustpower did you speak to?

nolanz

81 posts

Master Geek


  #2697785 25-Apr-2021 12:26
I first contacted Trustpower by chat.  I explained the situation, and I was told that they couldn't discuss it with us, we must ask the customer to ring them.  I explained that because our neighbour takes time to process information he would not be able to have a rapid conversation over the phone.  He is not stupid, but does need time.  We abandoned that method.

 

We opted to visit the offices in Tauranga.  Explained the situation to reception, who in turn contacted someone from the Help desk.  We waited in a small office for quite a long time, but eventually a man came with his laptop. 

 

We think his name was Shannon or something like that. 

 

Whilst he was sympathetic, he told us our neighbour was on the best plan.  We were able to change details on the account but nothing useful.



nztim
2326 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2697789 25-Apr-2021 12:32
When the internet started out it needed a phoneline (dialup) now days the phone needs the internet (VOIP) - so you need an internet connection to provide the phone and for a copper connection there is circa $40 in chorus costs for the xDSL alone (before RSPs port markup on)

 

So TBH he is on the best deal he can get unless you go with FWA which provides a 40GB as mentioned above




nolanz

81 posts

Master Geek


  #2697790 25-Apr-2021 12:41
I hadn't realised just how bad Vodafone Customer Service is. 

 

Trustpilot indicates 94% rating as BAD.  This makes them have the best plan so far BUT!!!! 

 

This is why Geekzone is the most helpful source of information, nothing like experience even if it someone elses.

benmurphy66
326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2697828 25-Apr-2021 15:24
Hey

I recon skinny jump is what you need to arrange for him. https://www.skinny.co.nz/jump/about/

benmurphy66
326 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2697829 25-Apr-2021 15:25
Sorry didn’t consider the phone requirement. Maybe with the right mobile it could work out ok?



nolanz

81 posts

Master Geek


  #2697852 25-Apr-2021 17:24
No don't be sorry, every suggestion is worth looking at. The Jump looks like a sensible option, certainly worth discussing with him.

 

It might be that a suitable phone from/suggested by the Blind Institute could be an option on a prepaid plan  as long as he can keep it updated / charged up etc. 

 

We can help, but what if we are not here?  It is just a case of assessing his ability. 

Eva888
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697869 25-Apr-2021 17:48
Kudos to you for helping out. Make sure he is now getting a living alone allowance along with his pension. They aren’t given automatically so he would need to apply.

riahon
941 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2697871 25-Apr-2021 18:33
Ring Spark and ask for Basic Broadband if you are considering wireless.

deadlyllama
1153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2697908 25-Apr-2021 21:11
Is he close enough to share your WiFi (maybe with a repeater or mikrotik/etc point to point link)? VoIP via 2talk/hero and an ATA?

lNomNoml
1680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2697913 25-Apr-2021 21:26
Depending if he is close enough I would just run a ethernet cable inside pvc tubing to his place to a cheap access point

nolanz

81 posts

Master Geek


  #2698204 26-Apr-2021 17:06
We have already sorted out his allowances and help with cleaning etc as well as meals on wheels to suit his needs.

 

 

 

His Dot3 will work with our wifi and we are on an unlimited broadband, but I am pretty sure that this would be a breach of conditions with our service provider.  In the final analysis I could contact them and see if they would make an exception, but that then means he is dependent on us keeping the service provider and staying as his next door neighbour.

cyril7
8750 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698254 26-Apr-2021 17:20
Hi, I think in the scale of the offending your are doing, your so far under the radar no ones going to know or tell.

 

Cyril

cokemaster
Exited
4503 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698255 26-Apr-2021 17:23
Your provider probably won’t grant an ‘exception’ but what they don’t know...

Personally- would probably lean towards the Vodafone gold net. There isn’t many moving pieces in the sense that everything is configured to work out of the box and avoids you having to be full time tech support.

I know Voda has had a bad rep on the forums - my interactions with Vodafone as of late have been amazing (and they’ve been keen to win my business).




Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

