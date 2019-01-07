http://www.hp.com/pageyield/articles/ca/en/InkUseage.html

This seems to explain pretty well why an inkjet printer could be a bad choice if you are a very infrequent printer. In the last year I have printed at the most 20 A4 pages not counting another 10 or so pages that were pages that did not print properly. So maybe a little Brother laser printer might be a better option for me. I am pretty sure that a large proportion of the ink in my HP printer has been used for what HP call 'servicing'. I am looking at printing options as my HP printer shows signs of ink seepage on the bottom - caused by ink used for cleaning.

Actually, seeing how little printing I do the option of using a print shop or the Christchurch libraries is looking better and better. The new Central library has a nice big Fuji Xerox on every floor so the chances of walking in & getting your printing done quickly look pretty good. If you have uploaded your print jobs using the Pharos system all you have to do is login to the printer and press the big green button!

Another reason I don't want to buy a printer is that from watching youtube videos showing unboxing and setup, many of the current models look incredibly flimsy and cheaply made compared to the printer I have now.