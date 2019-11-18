I'm slightly out of my depth here, as I'm not really a server/hardware guy, and apologies if this isn't the correct forum.

I have a hardware RAID array, using WD Red NAS drives (WD60EFRX, which is a PMR drive). I have two free bays and am low on storage, so the obvious solution is to drop in another drive or two of the same size and expand the array, which I have done quite happly before. However, the WD60EFRX drive seems to be been superseeded, and the WD Reds on the market now (WD60EFAX) seem to be SMR drives.

I have read various comments, including official advice from Synology, that:

SMR drives don't work as well as PMR drives in RAID arrays. and

SMR and PMR drives should never be mixed in the same RAID array.

I'm a bit confused as to:

whether this is really an issue, or can I sleep safely after dropping EFAX SMR drives into the same array as EFRX PMR drives?

if this is an issue, is there any issue dropping a simlar sized NAS drive from another maker (say a 6TB Seagate Ironwolf drive which I understand will still be PMR) into the same array as the 6TB WD Drives?

Also, WD have been really sneaky about this, which annoys me. You seem to have to really dig to discover that the drive that was previously PMR is now SMR. They seem to be actively trying to conceal/muddy this for some apparent reason?