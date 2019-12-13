Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingBroken USB 3.0 motherboard pin, where to I stand with CGA?


296 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261766 13-Dec-2019 19:28
Send private message quote this post

I installed a brand new high end Asus motherboard that I brought into a new PC build of mine about a week ago. I installed it into a brand new Phanteks case. I am an experienced builder. Shortly after the new build was complete and up and running I discovered a front panel USB port on the case was not working. Upon inspection of the USB 3.0 plug and the motherboard USB 3.0 header I discovered two of the outer most holes on the case plug had missed the two outer pins on the motherboard plug. The two pins had pierced the outer casing of the plug. Somewhat strangely the plug still seated fully and what appeared to be normally when I originally inserted it. I believe the two pins on the motherboard must have been bent out of the box. It was only a week ago earlier I brought and received the same motherboard with a huge warp in it. I returned it. So at this point I am really questioning the quality control. 

 

I have been in contact with the retailer and the short story is the supplier is declining a new board replacement I have asked for with the defence that out of thousands of boards they have never seen one with bent pins. This suggests they believe I damaged the pins. Of course they cannot prove this and why should I believe their thousands sold claim? This does not mean that bent pins cannot happen... For the plug to miss those two pins they did not line up correctly in the first place and I cannot even imagine how I could have bent them out of place.

 

I feel the supplier is being selfish. It appears they don't want to believe anything else. They are offering for the board to be repaired or for a refurbished board. The motherboard was brought less than two weeks ago at full retail price and their offer does not meet my expectation. As far as I'm concerned the board is DOA and should be a brand new replacement. Where do I stand with the CGA in this case? 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
8975 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375008 13-Dec-2019 19:43
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

how can you be sure you didnt bend the pins though? its a hard one to prove

 

 

 

mistakes do happen even to the experienced

22767 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2375012 13-Dec-2019 19:48
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

When you decide to build vs buy a machine, you take the responsibility to assemble it correctly and to check the parts first off before doing so. I'm on the retailers side here if the board was actually new.

 

If the board was not factory sealed then it may have been "tested" and had the end pins bent over when being unplugged, but people dont usually plug in a front header on a test bed so it may have been a used board. Tough call there.

 

Was everything sealed and intact on the replacement board? There is usually a sticker on the antistatic bags that isnt possible to open without ripping, so if the board had been opened when you got it then I would bring that up with them.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 




296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375013 13-Dec-2019 19:52
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

how can you be sure you didnt bend the pins though? its a hard one to prove

 

 

 

mistakes do happen even to the experienced

 

 

 

 

For two plug holes to miss the pins on the plug, I can't really see how else this could happen. 😐



296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375017 13-Dec-2019 19:58
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

When you decide to build vs buy a machine, you take the responsibility to assemble it correctly and to check the parts first off before doing so. I'm on the retailers side here if the board was actually new.

 

If the board was not factory sealed then it may have been "tested" and had the end pins bent over when being unplugged, but people dont usually plug in a front header on a test bed so it may have been a used board. Tough call there.

 

Was everything sealed and intact on the replacement board? There is usually a sticker on the antistatic bags that isnt possible to open without ripping, so if the board had been opened when you got it then I would bring that up with them.

 

 

 

 

This board did/does not come in an antistatic bag. It sits on a an antistatic piece of plastic and has thicker piece of plastic that sits over the top. It is the Asus Maximus XI Hero. Nothing is actually sealed, the box lid just opens... Can anyone explain the warped XI Hero I received only a week earlier? It basically looked like this: https://rog.asus.com/forum/showthread.php?85937-Asus-Maximus-VIII-Hero-Bent

 

This seriously raises concerns over QC on these Asus XI boards... It does not matter if it's new from the retailer, they don't inspect them. Poor quality boards are being put into boxes by Asus...

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2375079 13-Dec-2019 22:33
Send private message quote this post

I had a rough experience with pins awhile back. Bought a board from the local store (I won't name them as they are decent)

Got board home, pulled it out of its packet. Started mounting it for installing it, get to removing the cpu cover and one pin was missing.

As far as I was concerned it was dead on arrival.

Their word against mine, I lost out there...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375089 13-Dec-2019 22:51
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

hio77: I had a rough experience with pins awhile back. Bought a board from the local store (I won't name them as they are decent)

Got board home, pulled it out of its packet. Started mounting it for installing it, get to removing the cpu cover and one pin was missing.

As far as I was concerned it was dead on arrival.

Their word against mine, I lost out there...

 

Yeah the he says she says situation makes things difficult. But why should the retailer/supplier win with their word? Fight it I say. I payed a lot of money for the motherboard. I installed things according to how they should be, I am very through. The pins or either the case plug holes were slightly misaligned. It is not an accident or fault of mine. The supplier can't reasonably see this... 

8975 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375110 14-Dec-2019 07:53
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Kol12:

 

I am very through.

 

 

but you didnt notice the bent pins? you should have been able to see if they were bent when plugging the connector in.

 

if you bend the pins back do the usb ports work? they are quiet strong pins and a slight bit of bending shouldnt damage them.

 

if you have found the pins were bent prior to plugging the connector in you should have no problem getting a replacement, but as you've plugged the connector in and you are unsure if they were bent prior you cant say you didnt bend them.

 
 
 
 


4452 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2375125 14-Dec-2019 08:58
Send private message quote this post

hio77: 

Their word against mine, I lost out there...

 

So, you bought a new board? 

767 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375180 14-Dec-2019 09:47
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Kol12: The two pins had pierced the outer casing of the plug.



So the pins went into the USB cable plug? Bent or not beforehand, I can't see how this would happen other than a bucket load of force. If my surmise is correct here I'm in the camp this is your fault and not the manufacturer or retailer.

dan

1148 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375191 14-Dec-2019 09:59
Send private message quote this post

Kol12:

 

The pins or either the case plug holes were slightly misaligned. It is not an accident or fault of mine. The supplier can't reasonably see this... 

 

 

i dont agree with this, have built/sold alot of PCs, - i dont see any my my suppliers doing a RMA on that since its very much

 

likely to be caused the the person installing it

 

 

 

-ive never seen a new motherboard with bent pins out of the box

 

-i have bent the pins on several occassions not carefully enough inserting the plug, the plug its not a good design and the pins are weak / easily bent, even with my experience

 

i have still done it atleast 2 times i can recall.  you can very carefuly bend them back into position, just be very gentle you dont break them off.  use small sized tools

 

appropiate to the job

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

562 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375199 14-Dec-2019 10:43
Send private message quote this post

In respect to your question of CGA, the supplier can indeed offer to repair the board. It doesn’t matter if the offer doesn’t meet your expectation, that is what the Act says.

 

There is sufficient doubt as to what is the cause of the bent pins - you didn’t verify before using the board, and may have inadvertently bent them.

 

you should accept the repair and move on with your life.




BlinkyBill

4452 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2375234 14-Dec-2019 11:19
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

My view is that it is impossible to prove fault one way or another -- this type of thing must be very rare, so I thought they'd just replace it to keep a future customer. 

 

At minimum, they should offer a new board at wholesale cost. 

 

Repairing would likely cost more than replacement. I doubt repair is even possible in this country, which is why swaps are preferred to repair (like with iphones). 

562 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375252 14-Dec-2019 12:01
Send private message quote this post

Sure, but the OP said they offered a repair. The question the OP wants answered relates to the CGA, and the answer is the retailer/supplier has, under the CGA, the right to repair a fault.




BlinkyBill



296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375257 14-Dec-2019 12:16
Send private message quote this post

BlinkyBill:

 

Sure, but the OP said they offered a repair. The question the OP wants answered relates to the CGA, and the answer is the retailer/supplier has, under the CGA, the right to repair a fault.

 

 

 

 

But the CGA says they can also choose to replace. If the board was 5-6 months old a repair would be reasonable but 1 week old brand new board? That's not reasonable.

'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2375259 14-Dec-2019 12:22
Send private message quote this post

surfisup1000:

 

hio77: 

Their word against mine, I lost out there...

 

So, you bought a new board? 

 

 

Yeah i did. then reused that other board for another machine later on. (the pin that was missing was a memory channel...)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.