I installed a brand new high end Asus motherboard that I brought into a new PC build of mine about a week ago. I installed it into a brand new Phanteks case. I am an experienced builder. Shortly after the new build was complete and up and running I discovered a front panel USB port on the case was not working. Upon inspection of the USB 3.0 plug and the motherboard USB 3.0 header I discovered two of the outer most holes on the case plug had missed the two outer pins on the motherboard plug. The two pins had pierced the outer casing of the plug. Somewhat strangely the plug still seated fully and what appeared to be normally when I originally inserted it. I believe the two pins on the motherboard must have been bent out of the box. It was only a week ago earlier I brought and received the same motherboard with a huge warp in it. I returned it. So at this point I am really questioning the quality control.

I have been in contact with the retailer and the short story is the supplier is declining a new board replacement I have asked for with the defence that out of thousands of boards they have never seen one with bent pins. This suggests they believe I damaged the pins. Of course they cannot prove this and why should I believe their thousands sold claim? This does not mean that bent pins cannot happen... For the plug to miss those two pins they did not line up correctly in the first place and I cannot even imagine how I could have bent them out of place.

I feel the supplier is being selfish. It appears they don't want to believe anything else. They are offering for the board to be repaired or for a refurbished board. The motherboard was brought less than two weeks ago at full retail price and their offer does not meet my expectation. As far as I'm concerned the board is DOA and should be a brand new replacement. Where do I stand with the CGA in this case?