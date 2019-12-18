Which one is better and why?
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD03600/AMD-Ryzen-5-3600-6-Core12-Threads-up-to-42-GHz-Max
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD02700X/AMD-Ryzen-7-2700X-8-Core16-Threads-UNLOCKED-up-to
Which one is better and why?
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD03600/AMD-Ryzen-5-3600-6-Core12-Threads-up-to-42-GHz-Max
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD02700X/AMD-Ryzen-7-2700X-8-Core16-Threads-UNLOCKED-up-to
Here are some Gaming and productivity benchmarks:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AbNeht4tAE&t=409s
3600 is newer architecture and has better per core performance and so should translate to the better overall CPU in Real World applications.
There may be some very specific applications where the extra core and thread count make the 2700 perform better, but I would go for the 3600.
Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
toejam316:
Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.
Well, I'll be done internet browsing and gaming so I really should be looking at the 3600 then.
Are these CPU's any good or should I be spending more and getting something else?
Benchmark for Ryzen 7 2700X ( https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu.php?cpu=AMD+Ryzen+7+2700X&id=3238) / Ryzen 5 3600 ( https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu.php?cpu=AMD+Ryzen+5+3600&id=3481 ).
Sorry about the links, the editor isn't working quite right.
Looks like the 3600 is faster per-thread and overall. Can't see prices at PB as it's out of stock.
timmmay:
Looks like the 3600 is faster per-thread and overall. Can't see prices at PB as it's out of stock.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD03600/AMD-Ryzen-5-3600-6-Core12-Threads-up-to-42-GHz-Max
In stock and $346?
3600 is around $340 inc GST - did a bit of research into it before buying and found it was best value for all round system.
Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz 16GB RAM Win 10 Pro Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB Console : Xbox One
kiwis:
toejam316:
Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.
Well, I'll be done internet browsing and gaming so I really should be looking at the 3600 then.
Are these CPU's any good or should I be spending more and getting something else?
Gaming performance doesn't increase heavily with better CPUs once you are at a base level which the 3600 definitely is at - it becomes more GPU focused.
AMD v Intel wise, Intel is slightly better at gaming, but AMD is heavily ahead productivity wise at the same price point, so if you are wanting purely gaming then go Intel, otherwise I would definitely suggest the 3600 is the way to go
Ive just upgraded to a 3600 system and its a great all rounder.
on average the 3600 is about 10% better than the 2700x
concordnz:
If all you are doing is Interweb & email.......either one
will dois overkill....
FTFY :D
I have a 2700X and was originally planning to upgrade it to the 3700X this year, but it just works so well I haven't bothered. If you monitor your CPU while using the PC you quickly realise that there's a lot of unused capacity on these CPUs most of the time.
The 3600 is widely considered to be the best all rounder at it's price and I've recommended it to several people now an they've all been happy with it. If I was building right now it's the CPU I would buy.
Thanks everyone. Sounds like both are pretty good but if the budget allows get the 3600
Zen 2 was a pretty big generational jump, so definitely worth getting the newer 3600. Certainly not worth upgrading from a Zen processor, but if you are buying new, might as well get the newer generation.
Tzoi:kiwis:toejam316:
Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.
Well, I'll be done internet browsing and gaming so I really should be looking at the 3600 then.
Are these CPU's any good or should I be spending more and getting something else?
Gaming performance doesn't increase heavily with better CPUs once you are at a base level which the 3600 definitely is at - it becomes more GPU focused.
AMD v Intel wise, Intel is slightly better at gaming, but AMD is heavily ahead productivity wise at the same price point, so if you are wanting purely gaming then go Intel, otherwise I would definitely suggest the 3600 is the way to go
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
I got my setup (CPU, RAM, mobo) for fraction over $600 - already had video card etc. Just one thing to keep in mind with the 3rd Gen Ryzen's, is that if youre looking at an "older" motherboard, the mobo may require BIOS upgrade to accept the CPU - which will req an older Ryzen/Athlon to do.
Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz 16GB RAM Win 10 Pro Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB Console : Xbox One