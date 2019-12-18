Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing Which CPU is better?


574 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261856 18-Dec-2019 12:41
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 

 

Which one is better and why?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD03600/AMD-Ryzen-5-3600-6-Core12-Threads-up-to-42-GHz-Max

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD02700X/AMD-Ryzen-7-2700X-8-Core16-Threads-UNLOCKED-up-to

 1 | 2
1242 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2377733 18-Dec-2019 12:50
Here are some Gaming and productivity benchmarks:

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AbNeht4tAE&t=409s

 

 

 

3600 is newer architecture and has better per core performance and so should translate to the better overall CPU in Real World applications.

 

There may be some very specific applications where the extra core and thread count make the 2700 perform better, but I would go for the 3600.




871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2377737 18-Dec-2019 12:58
Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.




29 posts

Geek


  # 2377745 18-Dec-2019 13:06
The age old question with the same age old answer.
(Equally applies to Vehicles & Boats & lots of other things)

"What are you going to be doing with it?" -
before we can give a sensable answer your question.

If all you are doing is Interweb & email.......either one will do....



574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377748 18-Dec-2019 13:08
toejam316:

 

Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.

 

 

 

 

Well, I'll be done internet browsing and gaming so I really should be looking at the 3600 then. 

 

Are these CPU's any good or should I be spending more and getting something else?

 

 

15447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2377750 18-Dec-2019 13:11
Benchmark for Ryzen 7 2700X ( https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu.php?cpu=AMD+Ryzen+7+2700X&id=3238) / Ryzen 5 3600 ( https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu.php?cpu=AMD+Ryzen+5+3600&id=3481 ).

 

 

 

Sorry about the links, the editor isn't working quite right.

 

 

 

Looks like the 3600 is faster per-thread and overall. Can't see prices at PB as it's out of stock.

1242 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2377757 18-Dec-2019 13:15
timmmay:

 

 

 

Looks like the 3600 is faster per-thread and overall. Can't see prices at PB as it's out of stock.

 

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD03600/AMD-Ryzen-5-3600-6-Core12-Threads-up-to-42-GHz-Max

 

 

 

In stock and $346?




xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
10181 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2377759 18-Dec-2019 13:16
3600 is around $340 inc GST - did a bit of research into it before buying and found it was best value for all round system.

 

 




295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377765 18-Dec-2019 13:20
kiwis:

 

toejam316:

 

Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.

 

 

 

 

Well, I'll be done internet browsing and gaming so I really should be looking at the 3600 then. 

 

Are these CPU's any good or should I be spending more and getting something else?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaming performance doesn't increase heavily with better CPUs once you are at a base level which the 3600 definitely is at - it becomes more GPU focused.

 

 

 

AMD v Intel wise, Intel is slightly better at gaming, but AMD is heavily ahead productivity wise at the same price point, so if you are wanting purely gaming then go Intel, otherwise I would definitely suggest the 3600 is the way to go

8975 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2377804 18-Dec-2019 14:44
Ive just upgraded to a 3600 system and its a great all rounder.

 

on average the 3600 is about 10% better than the 2700x

3371 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2377817 18-Dec-2019 15:25
concordnz: 
If all you are doing is Interweb & email.......either one will do is overkill....

 

 

 

FTFY :D

42 posts

Geek


  # 2377838 18-Dec-2019 16:07
I have a 2700X and was originally planning to upgrade it to the 3700X this year, but it just works so well I haven't bothered. If you monitor your CPU while using the PC you quickly realise that there's a lot of unused capacity on these CPUs most of the time.

 

The 3600 is widely considered to be the best all rounder at it's price and I've recommended it to several people now an they've all been happy with it. If I was building right now it's the CPU I would buy.



574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377856 18-Dec-2019 16:26
Thanks everyone. Sounds like both are pretty good but if the budget allows get the 3600

 

 

460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2377876 18-Dec-2019 17:01
Zen 2 was a pretty big generational jump, so definitely worth getting the newer 3600. Certainly not worth upgrading from a Zen processor, but if you are buying new, might as well get the newer generation.

871 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2377888 18-Dec-2019 17:31
Tzoi:

kiwis:


toejam316:


Yeah it's very much a case of use cases - the 2700x is certainly good enough, but the 3600 is going to trounce it in anything single threaded. Gaming is the main one the 3600 has the lead in.



 


Well, I'll be done internet browsing and gaming so I really should be looking at the 3600 then. 


Are these CPU's any good or should I be spending more and getting something else?


 



 


Gaming performance doesn't increase heavily with better CPUs once you are at a base level which the 3600 definitely is at - it becomes more GPU focused.


 


AMD v Intel wise, Intel is slightly better at gaming, but AMD is heavily ahead productivity wise at the same price point, so if you are wanting purely gaming then go Intel, otherwise I would definitely suggest the 3600 is the way to go


Intel costs so much more still that they don't make sense. A 3600 costs significantly less than a i5 9500kf or whatever the current best i5 is, and performs about the same.
Definitely go with the 3600, just make sure you get some decent RAM, 3200 CL14 is the sweet spot.




xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
10181 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2377900 18-Dec-2019 18:15
I got my setup (CPU, RAM, mobo) for fraction over $600 - already had video card etc.  Just one thing to keep in mind with the 3rd Gen Ryzen's, is that if youre looking at an "older" motherboard, the mobo may require BIOS upgrade to accept the CPU - which will req an older Ryzen/Athlon to do.

 

 




 1 | 2
