So as per my other thread, I'm looking at getting the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and now want to look at my GPU

There's so much info out there. I game a little bit, just a way to unwind 3-4 days a week or on my days off but I love good graphics.

Want a good CPU with heaps of memory to run smooth but also want a good video card without breaking the bank!

For starters, I see the GTX1660 in a lot of entry level packages options, any good or better getting something else?