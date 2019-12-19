From what I've read, Intel is better for gaming and more specifically single core gaming but AMD is better priced in general.

If I was to spend the same amount of money on a CPU from both Intel and AMD I'd get a better version AMD is this correct?

But the lower quality Intel may in fact be better for gaming? Is this correct and is there any real noticeable difference?

I'm not even sure what models I'm looking at yet, It'd be some mid to upper mid-range, I'm just trying to work out if should go AMD or Intel