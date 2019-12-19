Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAMD vs Intel


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 261877 19-Dec-2019 12:32
Send private message quote this post

From what I've read, Intel is better for gaming and more specifically single core gaming but AMD is better priced in general.

 

If I was to spend the same amount of money on a CPU from both Intel and AMD I'd get a better version AMD is this correct?

 

But the lower quality Intel may in fact be better for gaming? Is this correct and is there any real noticeable difference? 

 

I'm not even sure what models I'm looking at yet, It'd be some mid to upper mid-range, I'm just trying to work out if should go AMD or Intel

 

 

Create new topic
1412 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2378482 19-Dec-2019 12:40
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Expect questions about what you want to do and don't want to do and budget and whatever.

 

IMHO you correct, far as I can tell.

 

Personally, recently got a 3700x as I couldn't care less about gaming but wanted something decent (hopefully) for Handbrake / video type stuff.




rb99

1390 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2378491 19-Dec-2019 12:52
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

What I suggest when it comes to looking at machines is to make a list of all the things you want to do.  Then make a budget.

 

Next, look at all the peripherals that you want, graphics cards, memory, hard disks, thunderbolt, HDMI, monitors and all of the standards that you want to be compliant with.

 

Finally, once you have that, then choose the CPU and mainboard to match.

 

 

 

Personally, I wouldn’t say any particular one is better at gaming than the other, because it all comes down to the capability of the games developers, and I suspect most of the time there code is pretty generic anyhow.

 

so really, it just comes down to personal choice I think.




Software Engineer

 

 
 
 
 


464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378495 19-Dec-2019 12:54
Send private message quote this post

That historically has been correct, but the gap is so close now, there isn't much in it and varies case-by-case. Generally speaking for gaming though, most games don't scale well with multi-cores/threading, but respect higher core speeds which is where Intel has the lead. The GPU choice usually has a much bigger impact. 

 

As rb99 said, answering those questions about your budget, are you building or buying, what sort monitor you are going to be using or resolution/frame rate targets if you know it, or what sort of games you will be playing (fps, rpg, TBS etc); will help us give you a better answer.



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2378507 19-Dec-2019 13:15
Send private message quote this post

I'm not looking for advice on what specific model to get, I'm more looking to see if Intel is the way I should go for a gaming machine over AMD.

 

But for example, using this list and these 3 options, the first 2 are top of each range (base on this list). AMD way cheaper and boost speed slightly slower. The i7, best intel at a similar price as no multi-threading but slightly higher boost speed

 

Which is best?

 

Intel Core i9 9900K

 

8 Cores, 16 Threads

 

Base 3.6Ghz Boost 5.0Ghz

 

$878.99

 

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

 

8 Cores, 16 Threads

 

Base 3.6Ghz Boost 4.4Ghz

 

$586.99

 

Intel Core i7-9700K

 

8 Cores, 8Threads

 

Base 3.6Ghz Boost 4.9Ghz

 

$695.00

 

 

 

https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/cpu-hierarchy,4312.html

3916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378534 19-Dec-2019 13:45
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Yes, AMD was not really competitive for a very long time, but they have made a hell of a comeback and are kind of destroying Intel at the moment. That's without taking into specter, meltdown, etc. 

 

As noted, most games tend to want single rather than multi thread performance, so for many people this is kind of the definitive list and advise to just buy the highest thing you can afford on this list:

 

https://www.cpubenchmark.net/singleThread.html

 

For your specific 3 CPU's, the Ryzen beats both those Intel CPU's in single threaded, so I'd kind of call that a no brainer.




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

8977 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378536 19-Dec-2019 13:47
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

you can get the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Processor for about the same price as the Intel Core i9 9900K and they would be neck and neck in gaming, but the AMD would whip the Intel's butt at productivity tasks. look at all the options not just 3 from a random internet benchmark.

 

generally speaking Intel has higher clocks which go better with gaming but AMD as raw core count for productivity.

 

gaming performance also depends on the game, gfx card and monitor. so you need to look into those too.

 

 

 

 

dt

556 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378550 19-Dec-2019 14:22
Send private message quote this post

ubkra:

 

From what I've read, Intel is better for gaming and more specifically single core gaming but AMD is better priced in general.

 

 

 

 

My understanding is that with gen 3 ryzen the single threaded performance is pretty close to intel, so much so any games you play that benefit from single threaded performance you're not going to notice a bit of difference especially when you're stalking avg frame rates

 

so with the price difference between the two options the point of diminishing returns is pretty brutal and id go AMD all day if I was looking at an upgrade 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.