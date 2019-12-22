Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
Computer turns on but no display on monitors and mouse and keyboard LED lights don't light up


1 post

Wannabe Geek


# 261918 22-Dec-2019 09:03
Hi there,

 

 

 

So just yesterday my son's Desktop PC seems to have stopped working. The issue is that when I turn the system unit on everything starts up i.e. fans, lights etc, but nothing appears on the monitors.

 

There are two monitors and I know that they are both working because when you turn them on and off the logos appear then says a message about there being no HDMI output detected, or something along those lines, and then they go to sleep and the power light is orange coloured. The mouse and keyboard also have LED lighting but these do not light up either. I have checked that all the cables are connected properly and still nothing. There were no beeps either and I have to hold the power button to turn it off.

 

I don't know too much about computers (only what I have searched on google) so does this sound like it would be an issue with the PSU or Motherboard? I will have to take it to a repair shop because I don't think it would be anything I could fix on my own. Any advice would be much appreciated.

 

There also have been no other parts added to it recently and no real issues prior to it though before this happened my son was online playing games (nothing major - just Roblox and Minecraft) and he had said that his games were lagging. He ended up shutting it down and then when he went back to it, that's when the issue occurred.

 

NOTE: When I had initially went to turn it on, probably after the 2nd or 3rd attempt of power it up, the Monitor did come on along with the mouse and keyboard and there was a message about the computer attempting an automatic repair. However, nothing came of that and the monitor went to sleep and I turned off the computer and now when I turn on the system nothing displays and the mouse and keyboard don't light up but the fans etc are all going.

 

A few extra details about the computer (I don't know if any of this is helpful). It is approximately 3-4 years old and has had no issues up until now.

 

- Runs Windows 10 Pro

 

- i7-4770 liquid-cooled

 

- Quad-Core 8 thread 4ghz

 

- ASUS H97 Motherboard

 

- 600W 88+ FSP PSU

 

- EVGA FTW GTX 1080 8GB

 

 

324 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2379773 22-Dec-2019 09:32
Can you remove the graphics card and plug a monitor directly into the motherboard (using onboard video) to try and rule out the GPU?

 

I'd also try removing 1 stick of ram at a time (if you have more than 1). Diagnosis like this usually involves trying to isolate what could be causing the issue.

10991 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2379774 22-Dec-2019 09:33
Clearly your computer is not booting. Windows error messages are often misleading and may refer to something that has nothing to do with the actual problem. If Windows can't read the drive, it may try to 'repair' the boot sector. If nothing happens when you turn on the machine, this suggests a hardware failure of some kind since you ought to at least see BIOS/UEFI startup messages. Since you don't have a lot of technical know-how, you should probably just take it to a repair shop. I don't think this is the kind of thing you can fix yourself, but others will know more than I do about it.

 

 




