Hi there,

So just yesterday my son's Desktop PC seems to have stopped working. The issue is that when I turn the system unit on everything starts up i.e. fans, lights etc, but nothing appears on the monitors.

There are two monitors and I know that they are both working because when you turn them on and off the logos appear then says a message about there being no HDMI output detected, or something along those lines, and then they go to sleep and the power light is orange coloured. The mouse and keyboard also have LED lighting but these do not light up either. I have checked that all the cables are connected properly and still nothing. There were no beeps either and I have to hold the power button to turn it off.

I don't know too much about computers (only what I have searched on google) so does this sound like it would be an issue with the PSU or Motherboard? I will have to take it to a repair shop because I don't think it would be anything I could fix on my own. Any advice would be much appreciated.

There also have been no other parts added to it recently and no real issues prior to it though before this happened my son was online playing games (nothing major - just Roblox and Minecraft) and he had said that his games were lagging. He ended up shutting it down and then when he went back to it, that's when the issue occurred.

NOTE: When I had initially went to turn it on, probably after the 2nd or 3rd attempt of power it up, the Monitor did come on along with the mouse and keyboard and there was a message about the computer attempting an automatic repair. However, nothing came of that and the monitor went to sleep and I turned off the computer and now when I turn on the system nothing displays and the mouse and keyboard don't light up but the fans etc are all going.

A few extra details about the computer (I don't know if any of this is helpful). It is approximately 3-4 years old and has had no issues up until now.

- Runs Windows 10 Pro

- i7-4770 liquid-cooled

- Quad-Core 8 thread 4ghz

- ASUS H97 Motherboard

- 600W 88+ FSP PSU

- EVGA FTW GTX 1080 8GB