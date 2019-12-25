I am looking for a second opinion for my planned PC built used as software development and gaming machine. I built my last PC more than 10 years ago ... my hardware knowledge might have gotten a little rusty.

What do you guys think? Let me know if you think I am missing something major.

https://pcpartpicker.com/list/7wfH3t

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.8 GHz 12-Core Processor

Graphics: Asus GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB STRIX GAMING Advanced Video Card

Motherboard: Gigabyte X570 GAMING X ATX AM4 Motherboard

RAM: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory

Case: NZXT H510 ATX Mid Tower Case

Power: Corsair RMx (2018) 650 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply

SSD: not yet planned.

I picked the CPU mostly for parallel processing and 2060 super to save some money while still being able to test ray tracing and being able to learn how to use the shiny new tensor cores for AI. Hope it will also work well enough for some gaming. I haven't figured out the cooling yet ... I am a little worried about the noise level but this is difficult to find out beforehand :/

No idea what to look out for RAM though. I just picked the cheapest one from computerlounge at 3200 MHz. Everything else seem to expensive.