Does anyone recognise this problem: My notebook sometimes freezes without any warning. When it stops, everything stops. No kind of response at all to any keyboard or other input. As a test I have set my clock to display seconds and that also stops. The screen continues to display whatever was on it at the moment of freeze, but nothing I do creates any kind of response whatsoever. To get the computer back, I have to press and hold the power button. After it shuts down I can restart it normally and it works fine until the next freeze.

This doesn’t seem to be heat-related. The freezes also appear to be completely random. They don’t happen too frequently, maybe once every couple of days or so. I don’t have any error messages afterwards. OS is Win 10 with the latest updates. The notebook is an Acer.

Does anyone know what might cause everything to just stop like this? It is like the computer is having a heart attack but it is fine after restarting.

