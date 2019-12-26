Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingLaptop random freezing


Lock him up!
11009 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

# 261966 26-Dec-2019 12:21
Send private message quote this post

Does anyone recognise this problem: My notebook sometimes freezes without any warning. When it stops, everything stops. No kind of response at all to any keyboard or other input. As a test I have set my clock to display seconds and that also stops. The screen continues to display whatever was on it at the moment of freeze, but nothing I do creates any kind of response whatsoever. To get the computer back, I have to press and hold the power button. After it shuts down I can restart it normally and it works fine until the next freeze.

 

This doesn’t seem to be heat-related. The freezes also appear to be completely random. They don’t happen too frequently, maybe once every couple of days or so. I don’t have any error messages afterwards. OS is Win 10 with the latest updates. The notebook is an Acer. 

 

Does anyone know what might cause everything to just stop like this? It is like the computer is having a heart attack but it is fine after restarting.
    




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic
5927 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381453 26-Dec-2019 12:33
Send private message quote this post

Anything showing in the system or application logs in Event Viewer at the times it freezes?

3492 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381461 26-Dec-2019 13:59
Send private message quote this post

I experienced the exact same problem with my HP IQ816 touchscreen desktop when I updated from Win7 to Win10. Reverting back fixed 'the problem' but I didn't want to stay on Win7. The machine's 11 years old, so it's had a good run and when it isn't suddenly freezing, Win10 is quite snappy on it.

 

Nearest I can figure is that there's something going on the graphics card it doesn't like, even though I have the latest drivers installed which are, supposedly Win10 compatible.

 

Nothing has ever shown up in the logs so I've never been able to work out a definitive answer. Uncle Google is perplexed too so the machine just doesn't get used anymore.

 

I recognise your problem, but am of no help whatsoever outside of checking your graphics drivers as a potential source of the issue :-)

 
 
 
 


403 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2381462 26-Dec-2019 14:00
Send private message quote this post

I had a problem like this at one time, and it was caused by the SSD not being properly aligned.  Solved by using an EASUS aligner.




gml

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.