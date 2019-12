More expensive boards may have better capacitors and voltage regulation, better chipsets and more expansion options. They also may be bundled with a few more extras, which you probably don't need.

Given how poor the lifespan of a modern PC is compared to an old 440BX for example (I count on no more than three years), I wouldn't worry too much about the power-related components. From a functionality point of view, taking the Intel platform as an example, you may not need the features of a Z chipset. Getting the H or B, if it does all you need, will save a bit of money on an otherwise identical board. I tend to go for the business-focused chipsets as I'm not a gamer and use built-in components mainly. I don't need overclocking or PCI-E expansion with support for multiple video cards etc.

On the subject of built-in components, I highly recommend Intel NICs over any other brand, especially if you use open source operating systems. I'd happily pay extra for that over a Realtek chip for example, but it all depends on your needs. Otherwise, I consider the I/O on the board and that's about it.