Because of my stupid case (no I can't change it) my current Nvidia card doesn't fit unless I leave the side off and that's bad for airflow/cooling... Does anyone know of a 1070+ (1080, 2070 etc) that DOESN'T have the aux power ports stick up? ie. NOT perpendicularly away from the motherboard?

Any other direction would work and yes I am considering desoldering the connector and putting a straight connector on instead but only as a last resort.

Would also be interested in a Vega 56 or 64 if they don't have this feature.

Cheers - N