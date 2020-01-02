Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 262054 2-Jan-2020 12:26
Because of my stupid case (no I can't change it) my current Nvidia card doesn't fit unless I leave the side off and that's bad for airflow/cooling... Does anyone know of a 1070+ (1080, 2070 etc) that DOESN'T have the aux power ports stick up? ie. NOT perpendicularly away from the motherboard?

 

 

Any other direction would work and yes I am considering desoldering the connector and putting a straight connector on instead but only as a last resort.

 

Would also be interested in a Vega 56 or 64 if they don't have this feature.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384134 2-Jan-2020 12:33
2 people support this post
Would something like this (Ali) work to change the direction of the plugs?



4262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2384135 2-Jan-2020 12:35
2 people support this post
Great thought... I wasn't aware they made these ... It's cheap enough to just order one and try (although the hundred week wait will suck :-)

 

Honestly it would be close even with those few added mm but could just work. Thanks for the link.

 

 

 

Cheers - N




Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 
 
 
 


255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384139 2-Jan-2020 12:47
One person supports this post
Talkiet:

 

Great thought... I wasn't aware they made these ... It's cheap enough to just order one and try (although the hundred week wait will suck :-)

 

Honestly it would be close even with those few added mm but could just work. Thanks for the link.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

I've found that paying for even the cheapest level of shipping, rather than the "Free shipping" option speeds things up rapidly.



4262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2384142 2-Jan-2020 12:49
Gurezaemon:

 

Talkiet:

 

Great thought... I wasn't aware they made these ... It's cheap enough to just order one and try (although the hundred week wait will suck :-)

 

Honestly it would be close even with those few added mm but could just work. Thanks for the link.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

I've found that paying for even the cheapest level of shipping, rather than the "Free shipping" option speeds things up rapidly.

 

 

Totally. The old Yanwen economic shipping seems to be via Mars. I always upgrade to something with tracking...

 

(ordered - and was careful to get the correct orientation... Still on the lookout for something local if possible - up to a new GFX card if necessary)

 

Cheers - N




Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

