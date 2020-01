I bought my Mi Box S from the official Xiaomi Store on AliExpress. It doesn’t come with a NZ/AU power supply unit but a US PSU with a US to NZ pin adapter. Works fine here, but if you want a proper NZ power supply you’ll need to buy the Mi Box locally or buy your own NZ PSU.



I also bought the Ugreen USB to Ethernet adapter to avoid using WiFi. I’m a beta tester of Android TV 9.0 for the device. The chromecast ability is great for when an app isn’t available on Android TV but is available on a smart phone.



Overall it’s good value for money,



The Fire TVs are also very good Kodi devices, better than the Mi Boxes. There are plenty of YouTube reviews around.