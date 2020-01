I am about to place a 2TB drive into an enclosure so that it can be used as a network drive via UltraHub.

Some cases are cited as "up to 1TB" whilst others say "up to 2TB" …. on line research seems to indicate that the retailers simply quote those limits as that is what was around at the time.

Is there any real reason why an enclosure should differentiate disk capacity? The power supplies are the same.