I'm looking at a new case but I notice not many have dedicated 3.5" bays anymore. A good example is the Phanteks Eclipse P400. It looks like a great case but the brackets are out of stock at a number of shops.

I could order them offshore but could you use another type or do something else. I've got several TB of movies and photos etc and it's too costly to put onto SSD's for now so want to keep using my 3.5" disks for this PC.