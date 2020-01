kiwis: Might be a bit late for that, I wanted to see if the fans etc were connected.



So I need a new power supply, can you recommend what I need around 600-760W

Any Coolermaster, Corsair, EVGA or FSP really, if I had to recommend one it would be either of these:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUEVG11600/EVGA-600-GD-600W-80-Gold-Power-supply--5-year-limi

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUEVG11700/EVGA-700-GD-700W-80-Gold-Power-supply--5-year-limi

Depends on your requirements and if you want a modular or semi modular one, the ones above are not modular.

If you want a cleaner, less messy build then go for semi modular or fully modular they cost $30 / $60 more respectively.

If you want a fully modular one with a amazing warranty, these either of these will do:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUCLM7750/Cooler-Master-V-750W-80Plus-Gold-Full-Modular-Powe

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUEVG14750/EVGA-SuperNOVA-750W-G3-80-Gold-Full-Modular-Power

Depends on your budget and what you want, golden rule though is to never cheap out on your power supply.