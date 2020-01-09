Now I’ve worked out my power cables, it fires up all fans going, lights etc humms nicely.
However I get not output to me screen. I’ve not yet installed my GPU but shouldn’t need to.
Any troubleshooting ideas?
Ryzen 3600X doesn't have integrated graphics, so you'll need that GPU.
Might be best to wait till this is confirmed by someone who knows what they're talking about...
rb99
The 3600X doesn't have an inbuilt GPU so even if your motherboard has video outputs they can't be used.
You will need to install a separate GPU.
Edit: beaten by rb99 :) and yes just been through this with a 3600X build.