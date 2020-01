AFAIK, Picasa can still be used as it is only the web features that were discontinued in 2016. But I would be wary of using any application that is not under active development.

It depends what you used in Picasa as to what is a reasonable alternative. I used to review free photo managers and image viewers for a free software site and there was never a direct competitor for Picasa on the Windows platform. But the good news is that the alternatives have grown and some software which was too buggy to use should be more reliable now, e.g. Digikam which was much better on Linux, it's native platform. The bad news is that good comparisons are hard to find. Even the Wikipedia article on Image Organizers is not fully up-to-date as there are options missing, e.g. free Magix Photo manager.

As there is no migration path from Picasa to Google Photos, you basically start again which is why non-Google products should be considered if you are looking. Personally, I won't be relying on Google for a replacement because this is the fourth Google product which I relied upon but which has been killed with no suitable replacement.

Even so, a lot of people will be using Google Photos. Many others will be using the default Windows option, Microsoft Photos. I found both to be unsatisfactory replacements so i still don't have an actual replacement. And I certainly can't replace all the hard work I put into my Picasa photo library facial recognition, etc.