UnRAID: PCIx16 M.2 Expansion + Samsung EVO 970 SSD - Disk Not Appearing


# 262212 10-Jan-2020 16:15
Motherboard: Asrock Z370 Extreme4 version P4.20

 

Unraid: unRAID server Plus, version 6.8.0

 

Expansion: Orico M.2 NVME PCle3.0 x16 M.2 SSD Expansion Card

 

M.2: Samsung EVO 970 500GB NVMe M.2

 

 

 

Hi folks

 

I am looking to free up a couple of SATA ports on my motherboard in order to add extra storage to my array.  Currently I have 2x older SATA SSD's running cache and as an unassigned device.  The idea is to replace these with PCI M.2 devices, and as such I have 3x of the Orico expansion cards that I mention above.  I have 1x NVMe M.2 SSD so I'm trying to install that one for now to use as another unassigned device.  Reason I'm using PCI expansions is because even though I have 2x M.2 slots on my motherboard, they share SATA lanes which I am using with spinning disks. 

 

For some reason this is recognised correctly in my EFI config (shows the correct M.2 EVO 970 info) but not in Unraid.  Has anyone run into this before?  I can't imagine there's any drivers required and the firmware is up to date on the Z370.  Is there anything I'm missing to get this to show up?

 

Interestingly I can see the following in the System Devices section of Unraid: 

 

[144d:a808] 02:00.0 Non-Volatile memory controller: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd NVMe SSD Controller SM981/PM981/PM983

 

But also some warnings and errors in the syslog related to NVMe:

 

kernel: Buffer I/O error on dev nvme0n1p1, logical block 16259, async page read

 

kernel: nvme nvme0: failed to set APST feature (-19

 

Let me know if you need any more info to help, thanks

 

  # 2389731 10-Jan-2020 16:47
Seems strange. I just finished building my unRAID server about a month ago and its the best thing I have ever made. I used the 1TB version of the 970 M.2 for the cache and did not have any problems at all. Mine is on a Gigabyte Z370 platform board though.

 

One thing I did do though was move away from using the onboard ports. I grabbed this SAS HBA card. Gave me all the expandability I could want. Just flashed it to IT mode.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000065128684.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.138a4c4d6FWjIu

 

 

 

Out of curiosity I put exactly the same M.2 you mention in your post onto a generic expansion card and it picked it up fine in unRAID and i mounted it as an unassigned drive. Could it be the expansion card not playing well with unRAID.

 

I know you do not want to use them on the main board but did you try it just to make sure unRAID picked your drive up ok. 




