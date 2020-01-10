Motherboard: Asrock Z370 Extreme4 version P4.20

Unraid: unRAID server Plus, version 6.8.0

Expansion: Orico M.2 NVME PCle3.0 x16 M.2 SSD Expansion Card

M.2: Samsung EVO 970 500GB NVMe M.2

Hi folks

I am looking to free up a couple of SATA ports on my motherboard in order to add extra storage to my array. Currently I have 2x older SATA SSD's running cache and as an unassigned device. The idea is to replace these with PCI M.2 devices, and as such I have 3x of the Orico expansion cards that I mention above. I have 1x NVMe M.2 SSD so I'm trying to install that one for now to use as another unassigned device. Reason I'm using PCI expansions is because even though I have 2x M.2 slots on my motherboard, they share SATA lanes which I am using with spinning disks.

For some reason this is recognised correctly in my EFI config (shows the correct M.2 EVO 970 info) but not in Unraid. Has anyone run into this before? I can't imagine there's any drivers required and the firmware is up to date on the Z370. Is there anything I'm missing to get this to show up?

Interestingly I can see the following in the System Devices section of Unraid:

[144d:a808] 02:00.0 Non-Volatile memory controller: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd NVMe SSD Controller SM981/PM981/PM983

But also some warnings and errors in the syslog related to NVMe:

kernel: Buffer I/O error on dev nvme0n1p1, logical block 16259, async page read

kernel: nvme nvme0: failed to set APST feature (-19

Let me know if you need any more info to help, thanks