My advice would be to go for a laser printer.

I had a multi function ink jet that I didnt use often so the ink would dry up or clog up the jets. Would be forever having to clean and recalibrate it just to print a single page. When it eventually died I finally stumped up the cash to get colour laser (Brother HL-3170CDW if you're interested). Would never go back to inkjet.

I dont need to scan or copy like I used to. And where I do - then a photo from a phone is adequate anyway. You can of course get a multi function laser.

So yes more up front cost and replacing a toner cartridge (or several) will be more than an ink cartridge. However; far less hassles (like none!) and many more prints. Better quality. Never any smudging etc. I think the actual print costs (ie cents per sheet) are comparable.

Edit: To directly answer your question... no I dont think $15 or even $100 is realistic. I mean, sure you can pick up a printer for that, but I wouldn't expect it to last at all. Typically you're stung in printing costs (replacement ink). And I'm now at the stage where I just cant bring myself to buy a new printer every time the ink runs out - even though thats cheaper. Its just too wasteful.