Ok i have a 1 tb harddrive in my machine that has multiple partitions (c,e,g) on it, I am adding an SSD (500gb) and want to clone the C:\ partion on to the SSD.

The C:\ partition is only 150gb, so i thought it would be easy, but acronis which is the software crucial supplies, seems to hang when i try to select just the C:\

any suggestions?

I don't particularly want to do a reinstall as the PC is exactly how i want it, just a touch sluggish