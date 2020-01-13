I have lost the tiny screw that holds down the m.2 card in my NUC I dropped it on the carpet and after 10 minutes crawling around trying to find it I was hoping someone on here might have one they could mail me.
You could try trademe if you cannot find someone with one free.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/other/listing/2477678014
Would it be magnetic?
epr: I do not believe it is magnetic but I do not know for sure.
In case it is magnetic, have you tried searching the carpet with a magnet?
You could try taking off your shoes and socks and walk around, if it has any sharp points you will find it immediately.
Get a really bright light and get down to a close angle and look for it that way.
Otherwise empty the dust collector on the vacuum and run it over the area, listen for the tell tale rattle of a screw bouncing up the tube.