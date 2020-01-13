Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
epr



228 posts

Master Geek


# 262255 13-Jan-2020 10:09
I have lost the tiny screw that holds down the m.2 card in my NUC I dropped it on the carpet and after 10 minutes crawling around trying to find it I was hoping someone on here might have one they could mail me.

2402 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2390823 13-Jan-2020 10:16
You could try trademe if you cannot find someone with one free.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/other/listing/2477678014

 

 

 

 

 

 

4070 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2390827 13-Jan-2020 10:22
Would it be magnetic?




epr



228 posts

Master Geek


  # 2390830 13-Jan-2020 10:25
I do not believe it is magnetic but I do not know for sure.

5598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390831 13-Jan-2020 10:26
I should have some. PM me your mailing address and I can send you one.




4070 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2390833 13-Jan-2020 10:27
epr: I do not believe it is magnetic but I do not know for sure.

 

In case it is magnetic, have you tried searching the carpet with a magnet?




349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2390933 13-Jan-2020 11:34
You could try taking off your shoes and socks and walk around, if it has any sharp points you will find it immediately.

 

Get a really bright light and get down to a close angle and look for it that way.

 

Otherwise empty the dust collector on the vacuum and run it over the area, listen for the tell tale rattle of a screw bouncing up the tube.

