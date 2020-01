Hello.

I have been asked to upgrade a Win7 pc to Win10.

The hardware is a bit old so I recommended a new pc which has been bought.

Rather than face the tedious task of reinstalling everything I was wondering if it would better (and quicker) to virtualise the Win7 pc and run it on the new Win10 pc.

What are the best free tools for doing this? It's a while since I played in this space, where VMWare ruled the world.

Thank you.