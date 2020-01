Morning all,

The new version of Edge was released today. I've been running the dev version for several months, and have installed the release version, but it seems to be completely standalone: Edge Dev is still available and has all my favourites etc, whereas the stable release is completely fresh.

Does anyone know how to import data from Dev to Stable? While there is an "import browser data" option, it only lists IE and Firefox and doesn't let me import from Edge!