Hello.

Himself's work computer is being replaced.

It has installed on it a program called Easy Books Pro.

I think this company has gone out of business as their website no longer exists.

Would anyone here happen to have the installation files or media?

It's a long shot I know, but it could be worth a crack Nigel.

I was hoping to install the program on the new pc and then restore the data from a backup from the old one.

Thank you.