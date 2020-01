SomeoneSomewhere: I would be surprised if a DVD drive could outrun USB 2.0. 1x speed is only 1.32MB/s, so even 16x is still pretty minimal compared to the 60MB/s that USB2.0 can theoretically deliver. There's not much point in a buffer larger than half a second, either. Remember that although HDDs can have a few tens of MBs, they typically read/write at 100+MB/s, and are much more likely to be seeing random access.

The USB 2.0 was more a general thing in that 3.0 and C are associated with higher power draws, so they'd be the expected thing on a DVD writer, not an out-of-spec 2.0. Admittedly the vast majority of USB C cables are USB 2.0-with-a-C-connector, but you can at least get enough power that you don't need to muck around with Y cables. What's really annoying is that some Y cables need both cables plugged in even if they're connected to a port that can supply amps of power.

Side-rant: The computer industry really is great at shooting itself in the foot with gratuitous incompatibility. They've finally got a one-size-fits-all connector, USB-C, and then they overload it with half a dozen or more incompatible cables where this type of cable works but this other near-identically-marked, identical-looking cable doesn't. I'm talking USB 2.0 "USB-C", USB C 3.1 Gen1, USB C 3.1 Gen2, Thunderbolt passive, and Thunderbolt active, all of which are incompatible, use the wrong cable and all you get is power and USB 2.0 but the thing you got the cable/device for doesn't work.

The point with a decent-sized buffer is that any glitch anywhere can end up relying on underrun protection just to get the burn done, Windows 10 seems to be really good at making things lock up sometimes for seconds at a time with no obvious cause before they suddenly unfreeze and resume again (try alt-tabbing between windows rapidly and repeatedly with one or two slightly memory-hungry apps open, for example, e.g. Firefox and DevStudio), so I'd rather the drive have a bit of run-on capacity than to keep relying on the BURN protection to smooth over glitches.