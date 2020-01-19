I wouldn't be too concerned about buffer sizes. If buffer under-run becomes an issue you simply slow the write speed down - it's not like you're going to be making a lot of disks. If you want longer lasting, widely compatible disks, it is best not to write at full speed anyway.

Back in the day I consistently found that with the same blank media slowly written disks would work in more players than quickly written disks and would retain reliability longer as they aged. I don't know for certain, but I assume the definition of the pits and lands was better when the laser was given more time to do the job.