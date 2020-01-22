I have a Liteon internal DVD drive taken from a PC case. It is a 5.25" form factor (full height) and I am looking to put it into an external USB drive enclosure.

Looking at PB Tech, Paradigm PC and the like, there is nothing other than 'slimline' enclosures thyat are simply too small.

Looking at Aliexpress I see this: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000224752761.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.6d252c8au5UO6h&algo_pvid=bd5116ac-ca0f-4d07-957b-431556e10953&algo_expid=bd5116ac-ca0f-4d07-957b-431556e10953-0&btsid=b4b9a2f3-d9fe-449a-8a4c-dfd5f34bd7d6&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_1,searchweb201603_55

Is this worth looking at? Are there any NZ-based suppliers for this?

Thanks in advance.