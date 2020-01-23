Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Software problem due to manufacturer turning off licensing server


# 265485 23-Jan-2020 19:25
I have currently got a problem with some  software which runs on Windows, and for which I have a perpetual license for. The license  means I can use the software for as long as want as there is no expiry date, as long as it is used on a compatible version of windows and compatible hardware. . However the software company has decided to turn off their licencing servers. This meant that when I reinstalled my software recently, the licensing system now won't activate my software, as it needs to authenticate with the manufacturers licensing server to make sure the software license is  valid and it is only being installed on a certain number of computers. They didn't notify me they were turning it off. When they turned off the licensing server, they did apparently release a fix for existing software owners on their website, where they could download a special version that didn't need to communicate with the licensing server. However they didn't notify customers of this, so I wasn't aware of it, and they have apparently only recently removed this fix from their website.

 

When I contacted them about the problem, they told me that the software is now too old and obsolete and they no longer provide support for the version I am on. I don't need support for the actual software, I just need to get my software license authenticated, so the trial version turns into the  full version. They said  I would need to sign up to their subscription service instead, which has the newest versions of the software. But that isn't cheap long term, and I would then only be renting the software, for software that I have already paid for.   They also refuse to provide the software fix to me which they have provided to other affected customers, because they said that I didn't apply for it in time. But I wasn't made aware that they were turning off their server or offering the fix, and apparently they only stopped providing the fix about a month ago. 

 

The software was expensive, as it was a perpetual license that didn't expire. Even though it is quite old, it still works fine for my needs, and the problem isn't compatibility related, and I need it to open certain file types. It is solely because the software company has turned off their cloud based servers that the licensing server needs to authenticate the license and enable the software, otherwise it expires after 30 days.  I contacted the software manufacturer again to complain, but because they have moved to a subscription model and no longer sell perpetual licenses,(which seems to becoming more common software industry), they said that all they would provide me with as compensation, was some free months on their subscription version.

 

I did buy the software from a New Zealand retailer, but the software company doesn't appear to have any NZ presence, and the people I am communicating with say they are based in India, and I can't seem to get it escalated. I think there is also a language problem, because a lot of their replies seem to be cut and paste responses, and a different person seems to reply each time.  They could provide me with the special version that doesn't need activation, but they have chosen not to, which I don't think is acting in good faith.  Has anyone else come across this sort of thing and know what to do? 

  # 2405495 23-Jan-2020 19:42
How long ago did you purchase the software? Was it a purchase that could be covered by the CGA?

 

Doesn't seem like the developers want to do the right thing, so I guess your next avenue would be to see if you can get money back from your initial purchase.

