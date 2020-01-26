Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi.  I'm a pretty basic user here.

 

I have a home PC to replace, as I'm on Windows 7.  Current PC is an HP Touch Smart 520, around 7 years old.

 

I mainly just do internet browsing and MS Office (Excel, Word, Outlook).  I do have a bad habit of having about a dozen tabs open when I browse.  No gaming whatsoever.

 

I want to stick to HP, as they never seem to give me any problems and last until I am forced to replace them because of some external issue - like the Windows 10 upgrade.

 

I was intending to get a 16GB RAM/ 128GB SSD/ 2 HDD TB storage model, which has an AMD Dual Core A9-9430 processor for $1574 this weekend.  It seemed liked heaps of storage/memory for the money to me and I don't know enough about anything else to really shop on anything else.

 

However, when looking in another store, I was told I would be better off buying an 8GB RAM/ 128GB SSD / 1TB storage model, because the processor was far better - an Intel i5-8400T and it would mean it booted faster and coped with multiple open tabs better and - perhaps importantly, since I tend to keep them for ages - would have better longevity.  But this means LESS memory/storage for about $1,000 MORE money (this model is about $2500).  I was told (salesman was helpful/not pushy though and seemed very knowledgeable) the AMD processor was the reason for the other model being cheap and was technology that had been around a long time now (i.e. was not as good).

 

My husband and I have tried online comparisons to figure out whether the CPU is worth spending the money on, but haven't gleaned much.  I really don't mind spending the extra money on the second model if it will last or perform better. 

 

I don't want to buy the cheapest just because it is the cheapest - I really thought the memory and storage sounded great, which is why I was drawn to it.  But I spend quite a bit of time on my desktop PC, so budget isn't really the issue and I'm happy to spend more if I'm going to notice the difference in CPU.

 

Am I likely to?

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

If all you're doing is Office / Browsing, you're fine with the AMD.  The biggest performance boost for you will be the SSD that Windows runs on.  Since your first choice has the SSD you'll be fine with that one.  

