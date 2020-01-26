Hi. I'm a pretty basic user here.

I have a home PC to replace, as I'm on Windows 7. Current PC is an HP Touch Smart 520, around 7 years old.

I mainly just do internet browsing and MS Office (Excel, Word, Outlook). I do have a bad habit of having about a dozen tabs open when I browse. No gaming whatsoever.

I want to stick to HP, as they never seem to give me any problems and last until I am forced to replace them because of some external issue - like the Windows 10 upgrade.

I was intending to get a 16GB RAM/ 128GB SSD/ 2 HDD TB storage model, which has an AMD Dual Core A9-9430 processor for $1574 this weekend. It seemed liked heaps of storage/memory for the money to me and I don't know enough about anything else to really shop on anything else.

However, when looking in another store, I was told I would be better off buying an 8GB RAM/ 128GB SSD / 1TB storage model, because the processor was far better - an Intel i5-8400T and it would mean it booted faster and coped with multiple open tabs better and - perhaps importantly, since I tend to keep them for ages - would have better longevity. But this means LESS memory/storage for about $1,000 MORE money (this model is about $2500). I was told (salesman was helpful/not pushy though and seemed very knowledgeable) the AMD processor was the reason for the other model being cheap and was technology that had been around a long time now (i.e. was not as good).

My husband and I have tried online comparisons to figure out whether the CPU is worth spending the money on, but haven't gleaned much. I really don't mind spending the extra money on the second model if it will last or perform better.

I don't want to buy the cheapest just because it is the cheapest - I really thought the memory and storage sounded great, which is why I was drawn to it. But I spend quite a bit of time on my desktop PC, so budget isn't really the issue and I'm happy to spend more if I'm going to notice the difference in CPU.

Am I likely to?

Thanks.