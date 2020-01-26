This should be simple, but of course I can't get it to work. I have an Acer laptop with Win 10 and Intel graphics. If I plug my Sony TV into the HDMI port, it all works fine and the driver correctly recognises it as a Sony TV. The problem is that it only displays in a window with big black borders on each side. Whatever I try, I can't get it to fill the screen. I have gone through all the scaling options and different resolutions and everything else I can think of, but nothing changes it. Display on the laptop itself is correct, of course. If I do the same thing on another laptop running Win 7 it works perfectly. How do I get this damn thing to scale correctly on the TV?