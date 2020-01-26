Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can't scale display to fill TV monitor


# 265536 26-Jan-2020 14:54
This should be simple, but of course I can't get it to work. I have an Acer laptop with Win 10 and Intel graphics. If I plug my Sony TV into the HDMI port, it all works fine and the driver correctly recognises it as a Sony TV. The problem is that it only displays in a window with big black borders on each side. Whatever I try, I can't get it to fill the screen. I have gone through all the scaling options and different resolutions and everything else I can think of, but nothing changes it. Display on the laptop itself is correct, of course. If I do the same thing on another laptop running Win 7 it works perfectly. How do I get this damn thing to scale correctly on the TV?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  # 2407040 26-Jan-2020 16:08
On a Samsung you put it in that HDMI which also says DVI. Which Model TV is it and which HDMI port are you in.

 

Otherwise you may need to set the input type to DVI-PC.

 

 

 

Also there is often a 'Picture Size' that needs to be set to full.

