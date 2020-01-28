Last night my neighbour brought over a 2TB drive which he couldn't access. I asked him if he has been using the Safely Remove Hardware feature of Windows and he said no, he had just been pulling the cable out of the USB port. Anyway, plugging the drive into my computer, it shows up in Minitool Partition Pro as Bad Disk and 1863.0GB. Options like Rebuild MBR are non existent when the drive is selected. In Disk Management, it asks to initialise the drive, but choosing the MBR option gives a data error (cyclic redundancy check). Is the drive dead, or is there anything else I can do? There are no options to reformat etc when using Minitool either.