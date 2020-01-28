Hi to all people 😊

Description about me:

First time building a gaming PC from scratch. Not first time pulling pc components apart and putting them back together again.

Bare with me guys I am new, but have a decent amount of understanding about how computers work since me and my friends use to talk about computers since we were in high school. However it's been a very, very long time looking at whats on the market. Only recently have been super excited about all the games comming out. I love putting things together and making it work is a MUST! for me. 👍 So please don't tell me just get PB Technology to build it.

My reference website in supporting my builds ''pcpartpicker'', all NZ stores including PB Tech, Computer lounge, PC force and Mightyape etc.

And google.

Budget estimating around $1000-$1300NZD prefered.

Motherboard: Gigabyte Radeon B450 Gaming X

CPU: Ryzen 5 2600 series 3.4GHZ 6 cores AM4 socket

GPU: Asus Rog Strix Radeon RX 570 4GB Armour OC or something similar

RAM: 2x Crucial 8GB Desktop DDR4 2400MHZ

PSU: Thermaltake Tough Power Gold 550W 80+ Gold

ATX: Corsair Carbide series 100R Mid Tower Case

SSD: Already Own/Pc Swap

OS: Windows 10 64bit Home/Pro

CPU Cooler: Will chose after the build

OD(Optical Drive): Will chose after the build.

Peripheral: I already have.

Casual Gamer

Focused on certain game specifications: Age of wonders planet Fall, HumanKind, Civilization V, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition. Age of Empires 4 on Medium quality. Maybe some others. I will be upgrading to a 8gb Graphics card in the far future.

You can offer Feedback, or change some of my specs if need to, re-arrange etc.

Thank you for reading, hope to hear from you all.